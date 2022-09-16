The Daily Recap: UGA sets lowest two-game defensive point total since 1969
Dominant defense in two games
Not even last year’s team did what this season’s squad has done in two games.
Over the first two weeks of the 2022 campaign, Georgia has held its opponents to a total of three points. This is the lowest number the Bulldogs have posted since 1969, when Tulane and Clemson were shut out in back to back weeks.
This year, the Bulldogs held Oregon to three points and Samford to zero.
Up next is South Carolina, which is coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
Mims grows up
Offensive lineman Amarius Mims briefly left the Georgia football team, only to reconsider and return. Broderick Jones said he understood where Mims was coming from as he went through a similar experience. Both were former five-star prospects who didn’t get to play right away.
Mims, however, is still not a starter and only rotating in for playing time. That stated, Jones said Mims has shown a great attitude since deciding to return to the program.
"Coming in, five-star recruit, you know how that goes," Jones said. "I feel like his maturity is on another level now."
