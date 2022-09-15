PFF Matchup: UGA at South Carolina
No. 1 ranked Georgia (2-0) will take on South Carolina (1-1) in the 2022 SEC opener for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Dawgs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. The Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas a week ago.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia Offense vs South Carolina Defense
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|S. Carolina
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Kearis Jackson
AD Mitchell
Ladd McConkey
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Dillon Bell
|
69.5
65.7
64.7
55.6
|
CORNERBACK
Darius Rush
David Spaulding
Marcellas Dial
Cam Smith
O'Donnell Fortune
|
75.2
71.8
62.6
60.9
59.6
|
QB AND TIGHT END
TE- Darnell Washington
QB- Stetson Bennett
TE- Brock Bowers
|
86.5
84.1
68.6
|
SAFETY
Nick Emmanwori
Devonni Reed
DQ Smith
|
74.4
49.2
33.7
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|S. Carolina
|DEF Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
LT- Broderick Jones
RT- Amarius Mims
RT- Warren McClendon
OT- Chad Lindberg
|
73.5
63.4
61.0
|
EDGE
DE-Gilber Edmond
DE- Tyreek Johnson
DE- Jordan Burch
DE- Terrell Dawkins
|
72.4
63.4
54.7
|
OFFENSIVE GUARD
OC- Sedrick Van Pran
LG- Xavier Truss
RG- Tate Ratledge
OG- Devin Willock
|
71.4
70.7
66.0
61.5
|
INTERIOR LINE
Tonka Holloway
Zacch Pickens
Alex Huntley
M.J. Webb
|
55.9
54.2
51.9
|
RUNNING BACK
Kenny McIntosh
Kendall Milton
Daijun Edwards
|
70.5
66.7
|
LINEBACKER
Debo Williams
Sherrod Greene
Brad Johnson
|
52.6
50.9
Where does Georgia have the advantage?
Georgia has the No. 2 nationally-rated passing offense in the nation. Many would think the Bulldogs would continue to press that advantage in this match-up. But I'm not sure that is the case here. South Carolina has the No. 15 passing defense in the nation. That could be because the Gamecocks have the No. 129 nationally-rated rushing defense and have been downright bad to this point versius the run. Why throw when you can run? I'm expecting the Bulldogs to try and exploit that weakness.
