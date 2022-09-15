News More News
PFF Matchup: UGA at South Carolina

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
Staff
@SmallwoodTrent

No. 1 ranked Georgia (2-0) will take on South Carolina (1-1) in the 2022 SEC opener for the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Dawgs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. The Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas a week ago.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Offense vs South Carolina Defense

Georgia Passing Game vs S. Carolina Defensive Backs
Georgia OFF Grade S. Carolina DEF Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Kearis Jackson

AD Mitchell

Ladd McConkey

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Dillon Bell


78.7

69.5

65.7

64.7

55.6

CORNERBACK

Darius Rush

David Spaulding

Marcellas Dial

Cam Smith

O'Donnell Fortune


75.2

71.8

62.6

60.9

59.6

QB AND TIGHT END

TE- Darnell Washington

QB- Stetson Bennett

TE- Brock Bowers


86.5

84.1

68.6

SAFETY

Nick Emmanwori

Devonni Reed

DQ Smith


74.4

49.2

33.7
Georgia Running Game vs S. Carolina Front 7
Georgia OFF Grade S. Carolina DEF Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT- Broderick Jones

RT- Amarius Mims

RT- Warren McClendon

OT- Chad Lindberg


84.5

73.5

63.4

61.0

EDGE

DE-Gilber Edmond

DE- Tyreek Johnson

DE- Jordan Burch

DE- Terrell Dawkins


73.1

72.4

63.4

54.7

OFFENSIVE GUARD

OC- Sedrick Van Pran

LG- Xavier Truss

RG- Tate Ratledge

OG- Devin Willock


71.4

70.7

66.0

61.5

INTERIOR LINE

Tonka Holloway

Zacch Pickens

Alex Huntley

M.J. Webb


58.6

55.9

54.2

51.9

RUNNING BACK

Kenny McIntosh

Kendall Milton

Daijun Edwards


77.3

70.5

66.7

LINEBACKER

Debo Williams

Sherrod Greene

Brad Johnson


62.6

52.6

50.9

Where does Georgia have the advantage?

Georgia has the No. 2 nationally-rated passing offense in the nation. Many would think the Bulldogs would continue to press that advantage in this match-up. But I'm not sure that is the case here. South Carolina has the No. 15 passing defense in the nation. That could be because the Gamecocks have the No. 129 nationally-rated rushing defense and have been downright bad to this point versius the run. Why throw when you can run? I'm expecting the Bulldogs to try and exploit that weakness.


