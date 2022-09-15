The Bulldogs are 2-0 to start the season and they have started 2-0 in each season since 2015. Georgia will face South Carolina on Saturday to begin their conference action. Just like the 2-0 stat, the last time the Dawgs lost a confernce season opener was in 2014 and that was courtesy of the Gamecocks. Overall, the Bulldogs have done very well against the Gamecocks as you see in this edition of Stats Crunch. Georgia and South Carolina started playing against each other in 1894. Georgia won that contest 40-0 in a game played in Columbia. The 40-point margin is still the largest by either team in the series. South Carolina was Georgia's ninth-ever opponent and it was just the second game that Georgia left the state to play. Except for a few little small bumps, it has been the Bulldogs that have controlled the series.

Georgia: Most All-time Wins vs. Opponent All-time Wins Kirby Smart Record *** vs. Georgia Tech 69 4-1 vs. Auburn 62 6-1 vs. Kentucky 61 6-0 vs. Vanderbilt 59 4-1 vs. Florida 54 4-2 vs. South Carolina 53 5-1 vs. Clemson 43 1-0

Last week, Georgia defeated Samford 33-0. It was the Bulldogs ninth shutout since Kirby Smart took over in 2016. That is the most in the FBS in that time period.

Georgia knows a thing or two about shutting out South Carolina. Georgia shut out South Carolina six times in their first ten meetings. Georgia has shut them out 11 times in all with the last one being in 2006. That 2006 shutout was special for many reasons. It came against Steve Spurrier and was the day after that former Georgia defensive coordinator Erk Russell passed away. As for South Carolina shutting out Georgia - it has happened twice (1903 and 1904). The Bulldogs have allowed just three points in their first two games which is their second fewest combined total since 1950. The lowest total occurred in 1969 and that season's third opponent was South Carolina.

Georgia: Fewest Points Allowed Through First 2 Games (Since 1950) Opponents (and points allowed) Combined Points Head Coach 1969 Tulane (0) and Clemson (0) 0 Vince Dooley 2022 Oregon (3) and Samford (0) 3 Kirby Smart 1998 Kent State (3) and South Carolina (3) 6 Jim Donnan 1954 Florida State (0) and Clemson (7) 7 Wally Butts 1959 Alabama (3) and Vanderbilt (6) 9 Wally Butts 1989 Baylor (3) and Mississippi State (6) 9 Ray Goff

Stetson Bennett is making his first career start against South Carolina. He was just 1-fo-3 passing against the Gamecocks last season and one of those passes was an interception. Bennett has started the first two games for Georgia this season. It was just the third time in seven seasons under Smart that the same quarterback started games one and two for the Dawgs. That 2021 game against the Gamecocks for Bennett was the last time that he threw under fifty percent in a game. Bennett this season has completed 49-of-65 passes and is currently 11th in the nation with a 75.4 completion percentage. For his Georgia career, Bennett is second all-time in completion percentage completing just under 64 percent.

Georgia: Highest Career Completion Percentage (Minimum 300 attempts) Completions / Attempts Completion Percentage Hutson Mason 282 / 434 65.0 Stetson Bennett 340 / 534 63.7 Jake Fromm 621 / 982 63.2 Aaron Murray 921 / 1,478 62.3 Eric Zeier 838 / 1,402 59.8

Speaking of completion percentages, former Georgia quarterback Greyson Lambert had a field day against the Gamecocks in 2015. Lambert completed 24-of-25 passes for a NCAA Record completion percentage of 96 percent. Bennett has also been doing it was his legs. He has had a touchdown rush in each of his first two games this season. His two is tied for the team lead this season and the six he has in his career is tied for fourth among Georgia quarterbacks since 1990.

Most Career TD Rushes by Georgia Quarterback (since 1990) Seasons Career TD Rushes Aaron Murray 2010 - 2013 16 Quincy Carter 1998 - 2000 11 D.J. Shockley 2002 - 2005 7 Matthew Stafford 2006 - 2008 6 Hutson Mason 2010 - 2014 6 Stetson Bennett 2019 - present 6

Two Georgia quarterbacks also have shined against South Carolina with their legs. Kirby Moore had a 87-yard touchdown run against the Gamecocks in 1967. That is the third longest touchdown run in Georgia history. Not too far behind that distance was James Ray's touchdown run of 84 yards in 1971. By the way, Bennett's grandfather Buddy was a South Carolina quarterback from 1958 to 1960. Last week, the duo of Bennett and fellow quarterback Carson Beck completed 29 passes. A total of 15 different Dawgs caught at least one of those 29 completions. While no official record exists in Georgia's media guide, the Bulldogs most recently had 13 different players catch a ball in the 2019 game against Arkansas State. In the 2000s, the 15 different players by the Dawgs is tied for the most by an SEC team.

Most Different Players with a Reception in a Game by a SEC Team in 2000s Season and Opponent Different Players Georgia 2022 vs. Samford 15 Alabama 2013 vs. Georgia State 15 Florida 2001 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 14 Florida 2015 vs. New Mexico State 14 LSU 2019 vs. Georgia Southern 14

Georgia's main weapon catching the ball this season has been Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh has rushed for just 33 yards, but has two scores this season and his receiving numbers have been outstanding. He has a team-leading 14 receptions and 178 yards receiving after two games. The 14 receptions is the third most in the SEC. The 14 is also third most in terms of most receptions after the first two games by a Georgia player since 1989 (one of the players ahead of him is a current teammate).



Georgia: Most Receptions by a Georgia Player Through First 2 Games Season Receptions Through First 2 Games Finishes With Terrence Edwards 1999 17 53 Kearis Jackson 2020 15 36 Kenny McIntosh 2022 14 TBD Michael Bennett 2012 13 24 Brice Hunter 1993 11 76 Jeff Thomas 1994 11 33 Hines Ward 1996 11 52 Damien Gary 2001 11 28



Individually, Georgia running backs have had great games carrying the ball against South Carolina. Herschel Walker rushed 43 times for 219 yards in 1980 in an epic showdown with future Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers. Nick Chubb had three games with over 100 yards rushing against the Gamecocks and Todd Gurley had two. Robert Edwards, in his first collegiate game as a running back (he played cornerback in his first two seasons), had four rushing touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown in 1995. In the 1978 tilt, Willie McClendon had an 81-yard touchdown run. Georgia is averaging just under 130 yards on the ground this season. Last season, they had under that average just twice (121 vs. Clemson and 109 vs. Alabama in SEC Championship). Last week, South Carolina allowed 295 rush yards to Arkansas. Going against South Carolina has been very successful in terms of running the ball under Smart and not just running the ball - defending the run. Check out these interesting numbers...

Georgia vs. South Carolina (Head-to-Head Rushing - Since 2016) Georgia Rush Yards South Carolina Rush Yards Difference 2016 326 30 +296 2017 242 43 +199 2018 271 54 +217 2019 *** 173 142 +31 2020 332 83 +249 2021 184 90 +94 Totals 1,528 442 +1,086