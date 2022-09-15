"Coming in, five-star recruit, you know how that goes," Jones said. "I feel like his maturity is on another level now."

The sophomore season produced a breakout for Jones. Thanks to some mental growth, he sees similar potential for Mims in 2022.

Jones followed a path similar to that of Mims. Both came out of high school as five-star prospects, only to assume a reserve role their freshman year as they learned the ins and outs of college football.

Mims saw action in eight games as a reserve offensive lineman last season. He sat on the depth chart behind incumbent starters Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon, as well as Jones.

After the end of the 2021 season, rumors of a potential transfer from Mims swirled. Mims heavily flirted with Florida State, taking a much-publicized visit to Tallahassee. That followed a season that Jones knew had been difficult for Mims

"It’s basically like a fresh start," Jones said. "You’ve got to learn new calls, you don’t know what’s going on. It’s faster. You’re running from drill to drill. Some people, like five-stars, they run their (high) schools half the time. They’ve really never been pushed. It’s a learning process, just being able to take coaching and everything."

Ultimately, Mims elected to stay with the Bulldogs. He has already seen an increased role through the season's first two games.

Mims has rotated in with the first-team offensive line in both of Georgia's games so far in 2022. In the season opener against Oregon, Mims subbed in at right tackle on the third drive of the game.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart always notes that playing time results from how players perform in practice. Jones has seen that maturity from Mims help him during the week.

"He just takes it with him to the field," Jones said. "Ready to learn, he’s more open to learning, listening to older players. That helps him in the run and the passing game."

Mims may not start a game this year for Georgia. Then again, he might follow Jones' path and be inserted into the starting lineup due to injury or as a chance to prove himself.

Either way, Mims will be needed by Smart and the Bulldogs if they hope to repeat. His growth over the past year has developed him into a player who will be ready when his name is called.

