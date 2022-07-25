The Daily Recap: UGA seeks to continue its hot recruiting streak
Here is the July 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Who to watch
Georgia picked up three commitments over the past week, with Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), KJ Smith (Carver/Columbus, Ga.) and Joenel Aguero (St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.) all pledging to the program.
Jed May took a look at which players could be next in line.
One of those prospects is receiver Yazeed Haynes (North Penn/Lansdale, Penn.), although he is currently a Penn State commitment.
“There has been some smoke about Haynes emerging as a target for the Bulldogs,” May wrote “Like (Anthony Evans III), he has game-changing speed at the receiver position. Haynes has camped in Athens and then Georgia offered him back in June. The Bulldogs continue to pursue a flip and are making headway.”
May mentioned seven other prospects who could potentially be next to commit to Georgia as well.
UGASports Call-In Show
Top returning Bulldogs
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins returned with their series ranking the top returning UGA players based on their most recent Pro Football Focus grades. At No. 7 is linebacker Chaz Chambliss and at No. 6 is defensive back Tykee Smith.
Chambliss, a reserve in 2021, posted an 81.4 overall grade. Smith, who only appeared in two games in 2021 due to injuries, posted an 82.4 overall grade with West Virginia in 2020.
Lewis Cine signs his deal
Only 41 days away
Outside the Vent
Texas A&M picked up a commitment from a Rivals100 offensive lineman
Georgia Tech will get an official visit from a three-star all-purpose back.
Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph was cleared in a murder investigation.
