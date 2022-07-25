The Daily Recap: UGA seeks to continue its hot recruiting streak

Here is the July 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Who to watch

Georgia picked up three commitments over the past week, with Jamaal Jarrett (Grimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), KJ Smith (Carver/Columbus, Ga.) and Joenel Aguero (St. John’s Prep/Danvers, Mass.) all pledging to the program.

Jed May took a look at which players could be next in line.

One of those prospects is receiver Yazeed Haynes (North Penn/Lansdale, Penn.), although he is currently a Penn State commitment.

“There has been some smoke about Haynes emerging as a target for the Bulldogs,” May wrote “Like (Anthony Evans III), he has game-changing speed at the receiver position. Haynes has camped in Athens and then Georgia offered him back in June. The Bulldogs continue to pursue a flip and are making headway.”

May mentioned seven other prospects who could potentially be next to commit to Georgia as well.

