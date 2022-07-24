The past week has been extremely busy for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Georgia landed a trio of commitments from July 19 to July 23. Jamaal Jarrett, KJ Smith, and Joenel Aguero all announced their commitments to the Bulldogs over that span.

So with those three now on board, who are the prospects to keep an eye on as the calendar prepares to flip to August? UGASports takes a look at several targets the Bulldogs are after.