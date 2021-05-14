 UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA seeks more defensive magic from Northwest
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

The Daily Recap: UGA seeks more defensive magic from Northwest

Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the May 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Wayne to visit UGA in early June

Georgia is set to get a visitor far away from the Pacific Northwest.

Class of 2023 defensive end Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Tacoma, Wash.) plans to visit Georgia on June 3.

While defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and tight ends coach Todd Hartley have been actively recruiting Wayne, he hopes to meet the boss in person when he arrives in Athens.

"I hope to meet Coach (Kirby) Smart," Wayne said. "I want to see the coaches' coaching style. I want to see the weight room and facility. I also want to meet some current players and some that are trying to go there."

While Wayne admitted he doesn’t know a whole lot about Georgia, he does know cornerback Kelee Ringo, who lived in Tacoma before moving to Arizona for his final three years of high school.

That familiarity could help when it comes to recruiting Wayne, a talented four-star defensive end Georgia would love to have.

Wayne, who is being recruited by just about every major program, explained the type of player the college he eventually chooses will get.

"I play fast and aggressively. I love to hit the quarterback and tackle the running back for a loss. I also love catching touchdowns, and I hate to lose," he said. "I'm working on my hand techniques, speed, and footwork. I'm also working on being a better leader."

Vandagriff a finalist

Freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff was named one of three finalists for the 2020-21 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

In his final season at Prince Avenue Christian, Vandagriff completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 4,169 yards, 46 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to a state title. Named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Georgia, Vandagriff is a national finalist along with USC early-enrollee quarterback Jaxson Dart and rising junior quarterback Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos/Los Alamitos, Calif.).

One transfer, one veteran to watch

Mike Farrell compiled three lists, with two featuring Georgia players.

One was a top 10 of SEC players Farrell is excited to watch this season. The other was a top 10 of transfer defensive backs.

As for the top SEC players, Georgia receiver Demetris Robertson checked in at No. 4.

“I’m avoiding true freshmen as that’s a list for another time so Adonai Mitchell will wait his turn,” Farrell wrote. “The former five-star Robertson has persevered and his versatility will be key with a rash of injuries at the wideout position.”

On the transfer side of things, Farrell is excited to see Tykee Smith, who ranked No. 2 on his list, in action.

“The former West Virginia star joins a nasty defense where the secondary was one of the question marks,” Farrell wrote.

Baseball: Injuries force pitching revamp

Georgia entered the school year ready to rely on four important pitchers. However, Will Childers and Jarrett Brown underwent Tommy John surgery, and CJ Smith is unable to perform due to a sore arm.

Now, Ryan Webb is out for the year with an elbow injury.

As a result, two young pitchers will get starts this weekend against Florida. Freshman Liam Sullivan will start Friday and freshman Jaden Woods will start Saturday. Sunday’s starter is to be determined, although sophomore Jonathan Cannon is a candidate.

Sullivan has pitched well of late, allowing four hits and one run while throwing 16 strikeouts in his past 10 innings.

“He should feel good about his last 10 innings in the league. You look at his numbers, it’s skewered, because when you’re a relief pitcher, you have one bad outing and everything goes out the window,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “But you look at what he’s done his last 10 innings in the league against two really good offensive teams, he’s pitched really well.”

Maria Taylor to give commencement address

Good news

Woo!

Outside the Vent

Is Tegra Tshabola the most underrated OT in the class of 2022?

The top defensive performers at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis.

A four-star offensive lineman is listing a Big 12 team as his leader.

The Pac-12 hired an MGM executive to be its next commissioner.

A game-worn Michael Jordan UNC jersey sold for $1.38 million.

