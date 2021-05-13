It’s been a difficult year for Georgia as far as its pitching staff is concerned.

With Wednesday’s news that senior Ryan Webb is being shut down with an elbow injury, that makes four of the projected top-five hurlers for the Bulldogs now out for the rest of the season.

The current situation certainly has put head coach Scott Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny in a bit of a quandary.

Webb, CJ Smith, Will Childers and Jarrett Brown each were supposed to play integral roles. Unfortunately, Childers and Brown both underwent Tommy John surgery in the fall. Smith pitched earlier in the year, but developed a sore arm, and despite his best efforts, is unable to continue.

Subsequently, the Bulldogs have had to rely on its freshmen and will do so again when the Bulldogs (28-18, 11-13) travel to No. 7 Florida (33-15, 15-9).

As he did last week against Arkansas, freshman Liam Sullivan (1-1, 3.96) will get the call on Friday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) with fellow freshman Jaden Woods (3-0, 4.00) coming out of the bullpen to start on Saturday’s. Sunday’s starter is TBA, although sophomore Jonathan Cannon (2-2, 4.53) could get the call. Stricklin said he and Kenny are also debating using Cannon out of the bullpen this weekend.

If Sullivan can repeat his performance against the Razorbacks, the Bulldogs will certainly take that.

Sullivan was spectacular, going a season-long six innings, giving up just one run on three hits, recording just one walk and notching 11 strikeouts.

Combine the four scoreless innings he pitched the week before against Auburn, Sullivan’s last 10 innings have seen him give up just four hits, one run, and 16 strikeouts. Take away the six earned runs he allowed in the opening weekend of SEC play against Tennessee, and his league ERA is a 2.43 with three earned runs allowed (11.1 innings) and 18 strikeouts.

“He should feel good about his last 10 innings in the league. You look at his numbers, it’s skewered, because when you’re a relief pitcher, you have one bad outing and everything goes out the window,” Stricklin said. “But you look at what he’s done his last 10 innings in the league against two really good offensive teams, he’s pitched really well.”

Sullivan and the Bulldogs will obviously have their work cut out.

The Gators are the fourth-best hitting team in the SEC with a batting average of .283. Florida's 328 runs are the fifth-highest in the SEC.

“The key for him is getting ahead in the count and be able to control that fastball. Against Arkansas, he really had all four pitches working, breaking ball, slider, and a changeup well. We just need to get him off to a good start,” Stricklin said. “Florida is a really good offensive team, and they can put some pressure on you. I think his confidence level is high, it should be very high, but you really need to have a good first inning to kind of get our feet wet, feel good about where you are and just go from there.”

Obviously, this is a series Georgia needs to well.

The Bulldogs are still very much in contention for a place in the postseason. Yet to assure themselves of a spot in the field of 64, Georgia could need to win one of their remaining two series against the Gators or Ole Miss next week in Athens.

“College baseball is the most talented it’s ever been right now, from top to bottom. It’s one of those things, hopefully we can play well these last two weekends and cement ourselves into the postseason, not just for the SEC Tournament but beyond it,” Stricklin said. “After that, you’ve just got to get hot and play really well down the stretch.”

Stricklin has no doubt his team, despite its pitching injuries, will be ready to play.

Georgia’s eighth-year coach points out nobody gave his team much chance against No. 1 Vanderbilt. His Bulldogs took two of three games. Ditto for last week’s series at Arkansas. Although Georgia lost the series 2-1, the Bulldogs were in a position to win that series as well.

“We’ve had two chances to go on the road and play. Vanderbilt, everyone thought they were a runaway No. 1 team, but we went up there and played pretty well, and right now, everyone thinks that Arkansas is the No. 1 runaway team, and we went toe to toe,” he said. “We had every chance to win that series and I felt like we played really well the entire weekend.”

Stricklin said he expects his team will head to Gainesville with the same mindset it did to Nashville and Fayetteville.

“That’s kind of the mentality we’re going to have going down there,” Stricklin said. “No one thinks you can win this series, everyone is going to pick Florida, so let’s have that chip on your shoulder and play with that mentality and surprise everybody but ourselves because we believe we can win the series.”