UGASports - Brock Vandagriff named finalist for Player of the Year award

Georgia freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff added another honor to his long list of high school accolades today by being named one of three finalists for the 2020-2021 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award—“the most prestigious award in high school sports,” according to Gatorade.

As a senior in 2020 at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, Vandagriff led the Wolverines to a 13-1 overall record and the Class 1A Private state championship. He completed 252 of 356 passes (70.8 percent) for 4,169 yards, 46 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. In addition, he rushed for 503 yards on 104 carries (4.8 avg.) and 17 touchdowns.

Vandagriff, the Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year, joins Jaxson Dart, a senior quarterback from East Draper, Utah, and Malachi Nelson, a sophomore quarterback from Los Alamitos, California, as finalists for the national award.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes student-athletes not only for outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

Vandagriff is a devoted member of his church community and has volunteered on behalf of food donation drives and youth sports programs. While at Prince Avenue Christian, he also maintained a 4.04 GPA in the classroom.

The nation’s No. 7 overall prospect for the 2021 class, Vandagriff participated in Georgia’s spring drills as an early enrollee. At the Bulldogs’ annual G-Day spring game this past April, he completed six of nine passes for 47 yards and added three net rushing yards on five carries.

Notably, past Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award winners have combined for six NFL MVP awards, 31 Pro Bowl appearances, six NFL first-round draft picks, and two became Professional Football Hall of Famers.