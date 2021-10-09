The Daily Recap: UGA's three keys to defeat Auburn

Here is the Oct. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to victory

Like he does every week, Anthony Dasher came up with three keys for Georgia to secure another victory against Auburn.

“​​No turnovers: Yes, this is Captain Obvious speaking, but that's especially true on the road,” Dasher wrote. Turnovers get the crowd in the game and the Bulldogs don't want to do that.

“Take what the Tigers give defensively: That's exactly what Georgia did against Arkansas. When the Razorbacks showed a three-man front, the Bulldogs ran early, often and over Arkansas. They only had to attempt 11 passes. Auburn is not expected to follow that particular defensive path. While some may think that forcing Georgia to throw might be the way to go, Bennett has shown he can push the ball down the field if need be.

“Hitch up the tight ends: Kirby Smart will tell you Todd Monken always makes good use of his tight ends. That's very true. That doesn't always mean they have to catch the ball. Against Auburn, that opportunity should be there. Both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could be in for big days.”

Staff predictions

Although Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is coming off of one of the best games of his career, no one at UGASports.com thinks he will lead his team to a victory on Saturday. For the fifth consecutive week, everyone on staff is taking Georgia to win.

In addition, everyone is picking Georgia to cover the 14.5-point spread as well. Blayne Gilmer is predicting that the Bulldogs will record their third consecutive shutout.

“Georgia's defense is playing at an unbelievable level right now,” Gilmer wrote. “Kirby Smart, and more importantly, the Georgia team trusts Stetson Bennett IV to get the job done at quarterback when called upon. I believe Bennett IV will be called upon again tomorrow and Georgia's offensive front and skill players won't miss a beat.

“It took a heroic effort from Bo Nix and several, several missed tackles for Auburn to put up 24 points and beat LSU last week. LSU is not a good football team folks. Nix will have no such luck this week. Auburn won't move the ball and Georgia's ground attack on offense will be steady. Georgia combines that formula for their third straight SEC shutout in an easy win.”

SECond to None

​​All-time Georgia great David Pollack joined the SECond To None podcast, hosted by Gilmer and former Georgia receiver Tavarres King. Pollack stopped by to preview The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn. Pollack also talked about Stetson Bennett, Georgia's receivers, LSU-Kentucky, and much more.