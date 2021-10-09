The Daily Recap: UGA's three keys to defeat Auburn
Here is the Oct. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Three keys to victory
Like he does every week, Anthony Dasher came up with three keys for Georgia to secure another victory against Auburn.
“No turnovers: Yes, this is Captain Obvious speaking, but that's especially true on the road,” Dasher wrote. Turnovers get the crowd in the game and the Bulldogs don't want to do that.
“Take what the Tigers give defensively: That's exactly what Georgia did against Arkansas. When the Razorbacks showed a three-man front, the Bulldogs ran early, often and over Arkansas. They only had to attempt 11 passes. Auburn is not expected to follow that particular defensive path. While some may think that forcing Georgia to throw might be the way to go, Bennett has shown he can push the ball down the field if need be.
“Hitch up the tight ends: Kirby Smart will tell you Todd Monken always makes good use of his tight ends. That's very true. That doesn't always mean they have to catch the ball. Against Auburn, that opportunity should be there. Both Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington could be in for big days.”
Staff predictions
Although Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is coming off of one of the best games of his career, no one at UGASports.com thinks he will lead his team to a victory on Saturday. For the fifth consecutive week, everyone on staff is taking Georgia to win.
In addition, everyone is picking Georgia to cover the 14.5-point spread as well. Blayne Gilmer is predicting that the Bulldogs will record their third consecutive shutout.
“Georgia's defense is playing at an unbelievable level right now,” Gilmer wrote. “Kirby Smart, and more importantly, the Georgia team trusts Stetson Bennett IV to get the job done at quarterback when called upon. I believe Bennett IV will be called upon again tomorrow and Georgia's offensive front and skill players won't miss a beat.
“It took a heroic effort from Bo Nix and several, several missed tackles for Auburn to put up 24 points and beat LSU last week. LSU is not a good football team folks. Nix will have no such luck this week. Auburn won't move the ball and Georgia's ground attack on offense will be steady. Georgia combines that formula for their third straight SEC shutout in an easy win.”
SECond to None
All-time Georgia great David Pollack joined the SECond To None podcast, hosted by Gilmer and former Georgia receiver Tavarres King. Pollack stopped by to preview The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn. Pollack also talked about Stetson Bennett, Georgia's receivers, LSU-Kentucky, and much more.
The Cedar Grove pipeline
Georgia has already secured commitments from class of 2022 edge rusher CJ Madden (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) and class of 2023 defensive back Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.). That could help with teammate Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.), a four-star defensive tackle in the 2022 class. Miller called Madden and Lee his “brothers,” which would seemingly work in Georgia’s favor.
However, Miller isn’t committing until the Under Armour All-American Game.
Starlings talks Georgia
Defensive tackle Joel Starlings (Benedictine School/Richmond, Va.) has a visit scheduled for Georgia’s game against Kentucky. One thing he likes about Georgia is the “family environment” the coaches have created.
Could Washington break out this week?
In this week’s 3-2-1 Report, Radi Nabulsi wondered whether Washington becomes more involved in the game-plan against Auburn. Washington began the season injured with a foot injury but has recently been cleared to return. While he played mostly as a blocker last week, it’s possible Georgia gets him more involved as a receiving option this week.
Matthew Stafford’s legacy grows
Captains
Outside the Vent
