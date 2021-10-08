Preview: No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn

Georgia will attempt to change another narrative when the No. 2 Bulldogs travel to No. 18 Auburn Saturday afternoon.

Leading up to last week’s game against Arkansas, the prevailing thought by detractors was that Georgia had yet to play “a real team.” The theory among pundits was that the No. 8 Razorbacks would be that first test for UGa. Final score: Georgia 37, Arkansas.

This week, the storyline for some is as follows: Georgia has not faced a “true” challenge on the road, and thus Auburn, with its packed house and blood-curdling, screaming fans, might be too much for these Bulldogs to handle.

After all, it’s Georgia’s first time playing in an opponent’s packed house since pre-Covid in 2019. Whatever are the Bulldogs to do?

Pardon my sarcasm.

Never say never in college football. Although the Bulldogs at last check are 15.5-point favorites, it wouldn’t be the biggest upset in the sport’s long history if No. 18 Auburn to pull a surprise.

Could it happen?

Well, first Auburn would have to accomplish what no team has been able to do against Georgia in establishing a running game against the Bulldog front seven.

Opponents are averaging just 70.6 yards and 2.4 yards per rush. Auburn, meanwhile, is averaging 238 yards per contest. The Tigers trio of Tank Bigsby, Shaun Shivers and Jarquez Hunter probably present the Bulldogs with their biggest running back challenge to date.

But can they have any consistency against the Bulldogs? That’s going to be the key to this one.

A lot of Georgia fans will pooh-pooh the threat of Tiger quarterback Bo Nix, who has certainly been inconsistent over the course of his career.

At the same time, if the Tigers are able to establish a run, he’s capable of giving the Bulldogs a few problems.

If not, Nix and Auburn are going to be in for a long afternoon. If the Bulldogs are able to stuff the run, pin their ears back and put the pressure on Nix, that’s going to cause him some worry.

On the flip side, Auburn’s defense is allowing 16.2 points per game and just 86 yards on the ground. Opponents are averaging 213 through the air.

However, could those numbers be skewered? For as much as people like to bang the Bulldogs for their “soft” early-season schedule, three of Auburn’s four victories have been against the likes of Akron, Alabama State and Georgia State. It took a late touchdown pass from the backup quarterback to pull out a win against the Panthers.

Granted, the Tigers received a huge emotional boost by winning at LSU for the first time in 22 years. Jordan-Hare will be packed, the crowd will start out wild, and the Tigers will hope that passion carries them to an upset win.

However, the only people who are ultimately going to matter are the 11 players on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Georgia has a mature team. Several little birdies have told me players are “anxious” to use this game as another “proving” point.