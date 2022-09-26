Here is the Sept. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Improving composure

As Georgia's win over Kent State did not go as planned, the Bulldogs were forced to stay calm and not let matters move sideways as the Golden Flashes hung around longer than anyone expected.

Following the game, head coach Kirby Smart said this was actually a net positive for the program since this sort of game hadn’t happened yet. Considering Georgia has a number of players still gaining vital game experience, these kinds of moments can be beneficial down the stretch.

“We have to keep our composure card in the back pocket. We can apply it anytime we want. We work and exercise that muscle all the time, and it hasn’t happened this year,” Smart said. “It got to happen several times today. I thought the kids got to flex that (composure) muscle. You don’t feel a muscle is strong without using it, right? We certainly got to use it today.”

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled the Pro Football Focus grades from Saturday’s win over Kent State. Despite the offense struggling as a whole, quarterback Stetson Bennett still came out with an 88.2 overall rating. Brock Bowers totaled a 74.1 overall rating, which seems a bit odd considering how effective he was as a play-maker for the Bulldogs.

Warren Brinson led defensive linemen with an 81.1 rating, which featured a 78.3 in run defense.

The secondary did not fare as well, although safety Dan Jackson leading the way with 77.4 overall grade.

By the numbers

Dave McMahon put together all of the important stats from Georgia’s win over the weekend. Of note, Bowers has seven career rushes with four of them going for touchdowns.

Also, running back Kenny McIntosh has 21 receptions through four games. Only four other former Bulldogs have recorded more than 21 receptions through four games since 1996, with those players being A.J. Green, Hines Ward, Terrence Edwards, and Reggie Brown.

