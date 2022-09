Georgia has its eyes on another talented prospect from Appling County.

A year after landing outside linebacker Darris Smith, the Bulldogs are pursuing Baxley native Jaylen Johnson. The 2023 recruit is a talented and versatile running back, a position where Georgia has been unlucky so far in this cycle.

While an offer from the Bulldogs hasn't come yet, Johnson is receiving plenty of interest from the home-state program.

"Georgia is the dream school," Johnson said.