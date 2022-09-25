0 – For the first game since Arkansas last season (October 2, 2021) Stetson Bennett had zero touchdown passes in a game.

1 – Bennett did not have a passing touchdown, but he did have another rushing touchdown. He has a rushing touchdown in each of the four games this season.

2 – Brock Bowers had two more rushing touchdowns. He now has four in his career. He was the first tight end in the nation to have two or more rushing touchdowns in a game since Utah’s Brant Kuithe in 2019.

3 – After coming into the game on Saturday with just one sack, the Dawgs' defense had three sacks. Jamon Dumas-Johnson had two and Nolan Smith had the other.

3 – Georgia committed three turnovers in the game after having zero through three games.

3-for-6 – Georgia entered the red zone six times on Saturday. They scored six times, but only scored a touchdown on three of them.

4-0 – Georgia is starting 4-0 for the fifth time in seven seasons under Kirby Smart.

4-of-7 – Bowers has seven career rush attempts and four of them have gone for touchdowns.

5 – Christopher Smith picked off Collin Schlee’s pass in the fourth quarter. It was Smith’s second interception of the season and fifth of his career.

6 – Kenny McIntosh and Ladd McConkey led Georgia with six receptions each.

6 – Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon, and Malaki Starks tied for the team lead in tackles with six apiece.

6 – Jalon Walker blocked a punt late in the first quarter and the football went out the endzone for a safety. It was the sixth safety by the Bulldogs in the Smart era.

9 – Nine different Dawgs caught a pass against Kent State. It was the first game this season that Georgia did not have at least ten different players catching a pass.

10 – Kent State’s JoJo Evans had ten tackles and was the only player to have double-digit tackles in the game.

14 – Kent State punter Josh Smith passed for 14 yards and a first down. It was the second straight game in which an opposing team was successful in converting on a fake punt.

21 – McIntosh now has 21 receptions through the Bulldogs’ first four games. Only four other Dawgs have had more than 21 receptions through the first four games since 1996 (A.J. Green, Hines Ward, Terrence Edwards, and Reggie Brown).

22 – Georgia allowed 22 points to Kent State. The Bulldogs allowed 22 or more points just once last season and that was in their only loss (41 points in SEC Championship against Alabama).

42.3 – The Bulldogs are tied for 17th in the nation in scoring, averaging 42.3 points per game this season.

43 – Jake Podlesny connected on all three of his field goal attempts. He has 43 field goals in his career and moves into a tie for tenth place all-time in Georgia history with John Kasay.

70 – Saturday was Smart’s 70th win in 85 career games as head coach.

73 – Daijun Edwards rushed for a season-high 73 yards on 12 attempts against the Golden Flashes. It was the third-highest total of his career.

75 – Bowers’ first touchdown rush went for 75 yards. It was the longest rush by an SEC tight end in the 2000s.

93 – Bennett threw his first interception of the season. It came in the first quarter and it was also his 93rd pass attempt of the season.

+137 – Georgia’s point differential is +137 after its first four games this season. Last season, through its first four games, Georgia had a point differential of +145.

208 – Kendall Milton ran for 43 yards and a score on Saturday. He now has 208 yards rushing on the season and is the only Dawg with over 200.

257/271 – For the sixth time under Smart (and the first time since the Missouri game in 2020) that Georgia had at least 250 rushing yards and 250 passing yards in the same game.

383 – With 27 completions on Saturday (second-highest total of his career), Bennett now has 383 career completions which is now eighth place all-time in Georgia history, surpassing Zeke Bratkowski. Next up is current offensive analyst Mike Bobo with 445.





cover photo by Kathryn Skeean