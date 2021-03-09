UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA making strides with Virginia receiver

The Daily Recap: UGA making strides with Virginia receiver
Here is the March 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Georgia’s going after Richmond receiver
Georgia has made a good impression with receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.), who has been recruited by a lot of major programs thus far. While he has been able to visit his home-state schools, UGA will be among those getting a trip once the dead period ends.
“One of the more heavily recruited prospects on the East Coast, Greene has been building a lot of relationships and doing virtual visits since he hasn’t been able to go see the schools he is most interested in,” Adam Friedman wrote. “Virginia Tech and Virginia are the only two schools Green has been to but that list will expand rapidly once the dead period is over. Some of the teams doing the best with him so far are Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Penn State. During his upcoming spring break Greene is going to load up on virtual visits. He already has some locked in with Miami, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. In the next few weeks Greene plans on cutting down his long list of offers to around 15 or 16 schools. As a kid, Greene liked watching LSU, Clemson, and Florida.”
‘I see myself fitting in perfectly’
Jake Reuse spoke with four-star pass rusher Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.) at the Under Armour Miami camp. Stewart said head coach Kirby Smart is doing a good job recruiting him -- he gave Smart an eight out of 10 in this area, with the caveat that no coaches have reached a 10.
The coaching staff has done a good job in detailing how Stewart will be used if he chooses to commit to the program.
“They showed me their scheme, which position I’d play in their defense, and things like that," Stewart said. "I also got to meet the whole coaching staff. I see myself fitting in perfectly. I can do multiple things, and their scheme shows me I can do what I do in their defense.”
Special guest
Jim Donnan and Dayne Young welcomed NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for a podcast to go over Georgia’s prospects in the upcoming draft. Jeremiah has outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari as a mid-to-late first round prospect.
One player Jeremiah sees as a mid-round player is offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.
“I don’t know how this kid has not been recruited to the WWE already,” Jeremiah said. “Whenever his football career is over, he has a wrestling career lined up. He's massive. You see the dimensions. You have an idea of what his body composition is going to look like. Then you go down there and see him in person. This dude is not fat. He's a piece of mass. I like him. I think the gap scheme teams are going to like him more than zone scheme teams.
"He has real knockoff power. In the run game, I thought his pad level was good. You often see him displace guys. In pass protection, being that height inside, he can be a little tall or narrow at times. That can give him some issues at times. Some of the redirect stuff is going to be a challenge. I think he's probably going to find his way into the fourth-round range.”
Muhammad discusses his new offer
Speaking with UGASports.com, cornerback Malik Muhammad (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) said he was recently on the phone with another SEC school when Georgia reached out wanting to chat.
“I was on the phone with Alabama when I got a text from an assistant of (secondary coach Jahmile) Addae’s,” Muhammad said. “I called, then he and I had a deep conversation for 15-20 minutes, then he offered me a scholarship.”
In addition to Georgia, Muhammad said Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Clemson and Florida as places he wants to visit.
Groves-Killebrew shines
Georgia commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew shined at the recent Battle of New Orleans 7-on-7 tournament.
“(Groves-Killebrew), the No. 17-ranked cornerback in the country, is long, physical and can shadow receivers up and down the field seamlessly,” Sam Spiegelman wrote. “He has a pesky wingspan and active hands and isn't shy about jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage. Groves-Killebrew breaks well on the ball and didn't lose ground anywhere on the field, which is notable considering some of the elite receivers he drew in coverage.”
Baseball: Guidry answered the call
During Georgia’s series with North Florida, Kameron Guidry was asked to play shortstop out of necessity due to injuries. With Guidry going 3-of-6 hitting from the plate with two runs and three RBI, head coach Scott Stricklin may want to at least think about keeping him in the lineup.
“You put him in the nine hole, put him at short, and say, 'Hey, just make the routine plays, maybe get a bunt and move a runner over, have a productive at-bat—and here he comes hitting balls off the wall, hitting doubles and triples and getting big RBIs,” Stricklin said. “He made some unbelievable plays defensively. On the pickoff on the throw from Chaney (Rogers), it was a really tough hop, but he picked it and made the tag. The same thing from Shane Marshall—when they had the bases loaded, he picked the ball and made the tag at second base.”
His response...
If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews— Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) March 8, 2021
Isaiah Wilson is off to Miami
Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021
Outside the Vent
Is Zach Wilson the second-best quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft?
Adam Gorney graded the recent quarterbacks who have committed to Power 5 schools.
Bob Stoops will replace Urban Meyer on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”
Creighton reinstated suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852