UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA making strides with Virginia receiver

Georgia’s going after Richmond receiver

Georgia has made a good impression with receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.), who has been recruited by a lot of major programs thus far. While he has been able to visit his home-state schools, UGA will be among those getting a trip once the dead period ends.

“One of the more heavily recruited prospects on the East Coast, Greene has been building a lot of relationships and doing virtual visits since he hasn’t been able to go see the schools he is most interested in,” Adam Friedman wrote. “Virginia Tech and Virginia are the only two schools Green has been to but that list will expand rapidly once the dead period is over. Some of the teams doing the best with him so far are Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Penn State. During his upcoming spring break Greene is going to load up on virtual visits. He already has some locked in with Miami, North Carolina, and Notre Dame. In the next few weeks Greene plans on cutting down his long list of offers to around 15 or 16 schools. As a kid, Greene liked watching LSU, Clemson, and Florida.”

‘I see myself fitting in perfectly’

Jake Reuse spoke with four-star pass rusher Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.) at the Under Armour Miami camp. Stewart said head coach Kirby Smart is doing a good job recruiting him -- he gave Smart an eight out of 10 in this area, with the caveat that no coaches have reached a 10.

The coaching staff has done a good job in detailing how Stewart will be used if he chooses to commit to the program.

“They showed me their scheme, which position I’d play in their defense, and things like that," Stewart said. "I also got to meet the whole coaching staff. I see myself fitting in perfectly. I can do multiple things, and their scheme shows me I can do what I do in their defense.”

Special guest

Jim Donnan and Dayne Young welcomed NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for a podcast to go over Georgia’s prospects in the upcoming draft. Jeremiah has outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari as a mid-to-late first round prospect.

One player Jeremiah sees as a mid-round player is offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.

“I don’t know how this kid has not been recruited to the WWE already,” Jeremiah said. “Whenever his football career is over, he has a wrestling career lined up. He's massive. You see the dimensions. You have an idea of what his body composition is going to look like. Then you go down there and see him in person. This dude is not fat. He's a piece of mass. I like him. I think the gap scheme teams are going to like him more than zone scheme teams.

"He has real knockoff power. In the run game, I thought his pad level was good. You often see him displace guys. In pass protection, being that height inside, he can be a little tall or narrow at times. That can give him some issues at times. Some of the redirect stuff is going to be a challenge. I think he's probably going to find his way into the fourth-round range.”