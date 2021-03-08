UGASports - NFL Draft special: Daniel Jeremiah talks Dawgs with Jim Donnan

Jim Donnan and Dayne Young interviewed Daniel Jeremiah from the NFL Network about Georgia's draft-eligible players. Watch the show below, listen to the audio podcast, or browse the transcripts for each of Georgia's prospects. Subscribe to our Youtube channel.



Daniel Jeremiah on his almost-game experience in Athens.

"Here's my one Georgia experience. Out of high school, I went to Northeast Louisiana, which is now Louisiana-Monroe. I redshirt, then I get into the lineup at quarterback as a redshirt freshman. We play Arkansas. I think we played them in Little Rock. Near the end of the game, a defensive tackle named Melvin Bradley hits me. I get a sternoclavicular sprain. They said it might take a week or two weeks (to recover). We next played Louisiana Tech; I’m definitely out that week. So then, the following week we have Georgia, who is number three in the country. This is 1997. I remember watching the tape and seeing Champ Bailey and all the guys on that team which was absolutely loaded. I said, you know what, I think this thing (sprain) could probably use another week. So, I sat that one out."

NFL Draft synopses:

Azeez Ojulari

Jeremiah: Azeez Ojulari: The tape is really good. You can play him standing up or with his hand on the ground. He has really good hands. You will see a lot of press-pull. You see him knocking hands down. He had a good battle with Alex Leatherwood (Alabama left tackle). He got him pretty good in the Alabama game and won the hand fight there. He can convert speed to power; he annihilates tight ends. My thing with him is, in this weird year that we're in, I don’t know how big he is. He's listed at 6’3, 240. I'm anxious to see how big he is, how long he is. I thought he played pretty long. I think he's going to end up going in the middle to back half of round 1.

Tyson Campbell