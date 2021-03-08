Top 50 DE Shemar Stewart on UGA: 'I see myself fitting in perfectly'
MIAMI - The race is definitely on for the services of 2022 four-star pass rusher Shemar Stewart. Florida, Miami, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Arizona State are the ten finalists he listed in December.
On Sunday, three months later, Stewart confirmed that group is still reflective of his feelings.
“I’d say my whole top ten is staying consistent right now,” he said during the Under Armour camp stop in Miami.
Georgia, however, is ramping up efforts in a major way, heading into the spring, for the nation's No. 36 overall player.
