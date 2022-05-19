The Daily Recap: UGA keeps it consistent with Neeo Avery

Here is the May 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Dawgs remain steady with Avery

Class of 2023 athlete Neeo Avery (Good Counsel/Olney, Md.) continues to hold Georgia in high regard when it comes to his recruitment.

The three-star prospect received a scholarship offer last summer as a tight end.

That has apparently changed some as Avery told Adam Gorney a different position the Bulldogs are recruiting him at.

“Everything has really been steady with them, the same pace,” Avery said. “They reach out mainly talking about outside linebacker.”

Given Georgia’s recent track record with defensive players in the NFL, Avery, who decommitted from Penn State in March, is intrigued at the possibility of playing on that side of the ball for the defending national champions.

“That development part is really big,” Avery said. “These guys they’re putting in the league wouldn’t be there if they didn’t get developed right. They’re pushing them to their maximum potential.”

Alinen to make a second trip to Georgia

Offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (Loomis Chaffee School/Windsor, Conn.) has his official visits scheduled for his top four teams in Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. Alinen will visit Georgia from June 17-19. This will be Alinen’s second visit to Athens. He shared what he’s looking forward to on the trip.

"I think the building the relationships with the coaching staff," Alinen said. "Also getting to know the players more and spending some time with them to see how I fit in the online room. How I will fit in a team, and then see where I can get the best feeling, and where I could see myself."

Allen offers update on UGA

Linebacker CJ Allen (Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga.) said he will visit Georgia in the first week of June, which will be about a month before he commits on July 9. Allen is a big fan of co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s pitch to why he should join the Bulldogs.

"Coach Schumann always says he doesn’t recruit if he doesn’t think you could play right away," Allen said. "It’s on you, it’s all on you. Nothing’s given to you, it’s all earned."

The biggest play from the Clemson game

Anthony Dasher began a series looking at the biggest play in each of Georgia’s 2021 games, with the 10-3 win over Clemson kicking it off. Of course, this game featured Christopher Smith’s pick-six that turned out to be the deciding factor.

“Clemson was driving at the Bulldog 34-yard line when (DJ) Uiagalelei fired a short pass intended for Justyn Ross,” Dasher wrote. “Smith was having none of that. The veteran safety jumped the route, snagged the pass in full stride, cut left, and raced for the left sideline. Uiagalelei was the only player with an opportunity to stop him.”

Dasher noted that Smith said this was a defensive play the unit was working on throughout the week of practice.

"We had been working that play all week, trying to perfect our disguise on the play," Smith said after the game. "We had gotten a great look. We got a good route concept. I showed it outside and I broke inside. He threw it right to me, and the rest is history."

Baseball: Much on the line for Bulldogs

Georgia doesn’t have to worry about whether it will be in the NCAA Tournament or not. That part is assured. But the Bulldogs are still vying to host an NCAA regional site. This weekend’s series against Missouri could go a long way in deciding that.

"To win this series at home puts us in great position for the postseason, being 16-14, RPI in the top 10, strength of schedule in the Top 5. We've got all the metrics to do it. When you look at why they held us out last year, that's what they used against us," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "The RPI and strength of schedule wasn't bad, but they used examples of other schools being ahead of us. Those other schools aren't ahead of us. We've taken care of those metrics, so hopefully the wins and losses will take care of themselves."

