Class of 2023 offensive tackle Olaus Alinen is a four-prospect out of Finland by way of Connecticut. Alinen moved to the United States a little over a year ago, leaving his family behind in hopes of realizing his dream of playing major college football.

"I started playing football and fell in love with it," Alinen said. "When I was fifteen or sixteen, I was enjoying playing football so much. I knew I had bigger aspirations in life in general. I wanted to do something big and different and I finally figured out that I can do that through football. It's been a good ride so far. It's really like, well, you couldn't ask for me at this point. I'm blessed to be in this position."

That blessed position encompasses having a top four of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State. Each of those schools is going to receive an official visit from Alinen. Georgia gets its turn to host the 6-foot-7 Finnish tackle on the weekend of June 17 - 19.

UGASports caught up with Alinen to see how his relationship with the Dawgs' staff has and continues to develop leading into the visit.