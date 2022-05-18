Linebacker CJ Allen updates UGA's pursuit ahead of official visit
CJ Allen's recruitment is nearing its conclusion.
The three-star linebacker out of Lamar County is taking his official visits this summer ahead of a planned July 9 commitment date. Georgia sits in a great position for one of its top inside linebacker targets as his process enters the home stretch.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news