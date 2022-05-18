Much on the line for Bulldogs

Unlike last year, the Georgia Bulldogs enter this weekend's SEC series finale against Missouri with a spot in the NCAA Tournament basically in the bag.

Of course, after the disappointment of not being one of the nation's 64 teams in 2021, head coach Scott Stricklin would just as soon his Bulldogs (34-18) leave no doubt in the selection committee's mind.

"We've done a lot to put ourselves in this position, not only with our record, but with our RPI (No. 7) and strength of schedule (No. 4)," Stricklin said Tuesday. "We've had a really tough schedule, we've had a lot of success, and we've put ourselves in a good position. That was the message this week, to make sure we finished what we started."

The Bulldogs certainly have plenty to play for. Not only is there the seeding in next week's SEC Tournament to be decided, but Georgia still has a chance to host a regional with a strong finish.

Granted, the Bulldogs will probably still need some help. Tennessee (46-7, 22-5), Texas A&M (33-16, 17-10), Arkansas (37-14, 17-10) and Auburn (36-16, 15-11) currently hold down the top four spots in the conference.

The top four teams earn an automatic bye in the SEC Tournament. And as of today, they appear set to serve as regional hosts. LSU (34-18, 14-13), Vanderbilt (35-16, 14-13), and Georgia are each right on their heels. The Commodores host LSU in their series finale, while Auburn travels to Kentucky.

"To win this series at home puts us in great position for the postseason, being 16-14, RPI in the top 10, strength of schedule in the Top 5. We've got all the metrics to do it. When you look at why they held us out last year, that's what they used against us," Stricklin said. "The RPI and strength of schedule wasn't bad, but they used examples of other schools being ahead of us. Those other schools aren't ahead of us. We've taken care of those metrics, so hopefully the wins and losses will take care of themselves."

However, Stricklin also knows his Bulldogs cannot simply throw their hats on the field and expect to win against a Missouri team he calls "sneaky good."

"It's so hard to get here. There's never any time to put your feet up and say, hey, we made it. You can't do that. We've got a lot riding on this," Stricklin said. "We're not only playing for posting, but also for postseason hosting opportunities. That's all realistic. We need to take care of business against a sneaky good Missouri team. Don't let the standings fool you. Look at the scores. Every game has been tight, they're really talented, and they're hard to beat. they really are."

Injury update

Stricklin said infielder Josh McAllister will be a gametime decision after injuring his thumb during his next-to-last at-bat in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Otherwise, the news is good. Pitcher Luke Wagner (non-pitching shoulder) has been cleared, and Stricklin hopes for the sophomore to get an inning of work in before next week's SEC Tournament.

Second baseman Cory Acton (back) has also been deemed healthy after missing the last three games after taking live at-bats Tuesday before the game against Presbyterian. Stricklin also deemed Cole Tate 100 percent.