UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hopeful Tre' McKitty can play Saturday

Here is the Oct. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McKitty could play Saturday

Georgia could see tight end Tre’ McKitty make his season debut this Saturday against Tennessee.

Head coach Kirby Smart said McKitty, who had an arthroscopic knee procedure performed during the preseason, actually had a chance to play last week against Auburn, with the team deciding to hold him out unless the coaching staff absolutely needed him to play.

“I’m hopeful that Tre’ is going to be able to go,” Smart said. “He practiced today and did a good job,” Smart said. “We thought he was going to be ready for last week and didn’t want to have to play him unless we had to."

Thus far, Georgia tight ends have combined for five catches and 75 yards. Tight end John FitzPatrick has led the way at the position with three grabs for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Smith steps onto the big stage

It’s important to remain ready since you never know when your number might be called.

Defensive back Christopher Smith learned that in last Saturday’s 27-6 win over Auburn. Smith was called upon after safety Richard LeCounte was ejected due to a targeting penalty. Smith was more than prepared and entered the game without much of a drop off in the back end whatsoever.

“Throughout the week, Coach Smart had been telling me I had good practices, and he felt like I was ready to play,” Smith said. “There was a lot of communication going on from the coaches to the players. So it made things very easy for me."

Against Auburn, Smith totaled three tackles and two quarterback hurries on 42 defensive snaps.

Smith began his career at Georgia as a cornerback before moving to safety. Admitting the transition was tough at first, Smith has since embraced the position change.

"When I came here, I was at cornerback and Coach (Glenn) Schumann felt I was smart enough and versatile enough to play safety,” Smith said. “At first, it was a hard transition. It took three or four months for me to adjust to the position, but after that, it was smooth sailing."

Luckie talks early offers

Chad Simmons spoke with class of 2023 tight end Lawson Luckie (Norcross/Norcross), who just so happens to have great ties to the Georgia football program.

Luckie’s father, Mike Luckie, played linebacker at Georgia in the 1990s. Luckie was ecstatic when the Bulldogs offered.

"The offer from Georgia meant a lot since my dad played there,” Luckie said. “I have been to a few games, I love how crazy the fans are and Athens is a cool town. I really like how Georgia treats their players. You only hear great things about the coaches, about the program and I think that and the fans are things that stand out about Georgia to me so far."

Three key plays

Against Auburn, there were three key plays in the first half that helped set up some big moments in Georgia’s decisive victory. On offense, a pass from quarterback Stetson Bennett to running back Zamir White and a James Cook run constituted two of them. On defense, a big third-down stop that forced a punt was another.

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood broke down the snap counts for each Georgia player that saw action in Saturday’s win over Auburn. Of note, safety Lewis Cine played every single defensive play in the game.

The trenches