Smart taking no credit for defense's early success

Although it has just been two games, Georgia’s defense has certainly lived up to its preseason accolades. The Bulldogs rank first in the SEC in four very important categories – total defense (248), scoring defense (8.0), rushing defense (58) and pass defense (190). Who gets the credit? Kirby Smart built his reputation as a defensive guru during his eight years as defensive coordinator at Alabama, and in the five years he has now been at Georgia, his reputation as being a “defensive” head coach has continued. However, when asked who should get the credit for his team’s early success, Smart deflected the credit. “First of all, it is not my defense—it is the University of Georgia’s defense. It’s Coach (Dan) Lanning and the defensive staff and the defensive player’s defense,” Smart said. “I’m not sitting here trying to take credit for something those guys have done. I certainly put blood, sweat, and tears in with the rest of them, but those guys put a lot of hard work into making decisions. If the players do not buy into what you do defensively, it is not good. I think Dan and his staff do a tremendous job selling who we are to the players.” As the statistics above indicate, they seem to be paying attention. Georgia’s five sacks tie the team for third in the conference, while its four interceptions are tied for first with Arkansas and LSU. “Dan imparts his personality on that, and I think the players appreciate that. I do not think it is a one-person gig. If you had to define a great defense it would be relentless effort. It would be reckless abandon. It would be constant pressure and pursuit—not giving up explosives,” Smart said. “We’ve done a good job of that.”

Young offensive linemen still playing catchup

Smart said freshmen offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Broderick Jones are still playing catchup due to respective injuries they suffered during minicamp. “They are getting better. Each one of them has a long way to go. Broderick missed a lot of the minicamp time with a foot injury—really hurt him as far as getting caught up to speed and not getting to go during that learning phase,” Smart said. “Tate has missed a little bit of time as well. I think if either one of them had not missed time they would be further along.” Ratledge saw action in last Saturday’s win over Auburn, while Jones, who dressed out Saturday, has yet to play. Fellow freshman Sedrick Van Pran, like Ratledge, took his first collegiate reps against the Tigers. “I don’t know if they would be contributing right now. They are going to be good players, and we are trying to catch them up as fast as we can. Look, if there was a pill you could take to speed up, expedite these guys development we would do it. You can’t get enough reps fast enough,” Smart said. “Once season starts their reps really get minimized because you are focused on the other guys. I am very meticulous about the number of reps they get day-to-day, and whether they spend more time on the scout team to get better reps. I have seen Isaiah Wilson, Elijah Holyfield—I have seen a lot of players, Tae Crowder, go from being on scout team to being really good players.”

McClendon, Condon still battling it out at right tackle

Redshirt freshman Warren McClendon and junior Owen Condon continue to compete for the starting job at right tackle. “Yeah, it’s a good battle. We get to see a lot more of it than you guys do. They get to go against good people every day. So, we see it up close and personal. I guess you guys only get to go off what you see in games,” Smart said. “I’ve seen a lot of it. I think both of them are good players. They are different kind of players. They play with toughness. .... It has been a tight battle.” Both players have seen action at the position their first two games, with Condon starting at Arkansas and McClendon starting against Auburn.

McKitty hopes to play Saturday

Smart said tight end Tre McKitty (knee) hopes to play against Tennessee. “I’m hopeful that Tre’ is going to be able to go. He practiced today and did a good job,” Smart said. “We thought he was going to be ready for last week and didn’t want to have to play him unless we had to." McKitty has yet to play for the Bulldogs, despite dressing out last Saturday.

Bennett's maturity paying off

Smart said Stetson Bennett’s maturity is one of the biggest reasons he is jumped to the top of the pecking order at quarterback. “He’s wiser, smarter, more experienced. He is more seasoned. He probably forced the ball and made some mistakes early on,” Smart said. “I don’t know if the scout team is always good for you because we are always screaming and yelling for him to throw the ball over there. Sometimes it is not good to throw the ball. On scout team, we want to play the ball. He had some bad habits from times when he was down there early in his career.” So far, that has not been a problem. Much to the pleasure of Smart, Bennett has yet to throw a pick in 57 attempts. “He got to go to Mississippi [Jones County Junior College] and play in a really tough league. Then he got to come back here and get a ton of reps as a two and go every day and prepare like he is going to be the second guy,” Smart said. “He’s gotten a large amount of experience, so it allows him to understand what’s going on around him and make good decisions.”

