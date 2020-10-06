Three key plays against Auburn you might not have noticed
Most of Georgia’s magic took place early in Saturday’s 27-6 win over Auburn.Following a first-series punt, the Bulldogs were able to open up an early lead and never look back. The defense, converse...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news