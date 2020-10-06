UGASports - Lawson Luckie talks early offers

The buzz around the state of Georgia in recent years has been its production of top quarterbacks. While that continues to be a trend, and we see no reason to believe that is slowing down any time soon, the tight end position is picking up some steam in the Peach State.

Looking at the 2022 class, you are already have tight ends in Georgia committed to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State with others that hold Power Five offers.

Going one year further out, 2023 tight ends are starting to emerge as well, and one is Lawson Luckie of Norcross.

He has recently picked up offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina.

"Getting these early offers is like lifting a big weight off my shoulders," said Luckie. "I am able to just go out there and play now. The offers really just motivate me. I know I have the talent and the ability, so now that I know I have eyes on me, I am just going to keep working and go out there and play."

Mike Luckie is Lawson's father, and he played linebacker at Georgia in the mid 90s. That connection to the Bulldog program led the talented tight end to grow up cheering for those that wear the silver britches.

"The offer from Georgia meant a lot since my dad played there. I have been to a few games, I love how crazy the fans are and Athens is a cool town.

"I really like how Georgia treats their players. You only hear great things about the coaches, about the program and I think that and the fans are things that stand out about Georgia to me so far."

When he wasn't in Athens last fall, he made up to Columbia for a game to check out the Gamecocks. The fans impressed.

"The South Carolina game was one of the loudest I have ever heard. They have great fans, they pull for the team and I liked what it was like there. I loved the atmosphere, the towels were swinging and it was just a cool place."

He has not been to Georgia Tech yet, and he is still in the process of learning about the in-state program, but he complimented his time on the phone with tight ends coach Chris Wiesehan.

Luckie is on other radars, and he will add more offers, but at this stage, early in his sophomore year, he is not thinking too much about that.

"Whatever happens, happens," said Luckie. "I am not really worried about who offers me right now or anything like that. It is great to know that eyes are on me, my name is getting out there and that is what I have worked for."