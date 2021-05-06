UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hoops goes through another transfer swap

Georgia guard Justin Kier announced he is entering the transfer portal. A graduate transfer from George Mason, Kier will have one final year of eligibility and plans to pursue that somewhere else.

Here is the May 6 edition of The Daily Recap.

Although Kier is leaving the program, the Bulldogs received their sixth transfer addition for the upcoming season when former Florida Southwestern State shooting guard Kario Oquendo announced his intention to join the Bulldogs.

In 23 games this past season, Oquendo averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Hardy excited to visit UGA

Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy (Tattnall Square Academy/Macon, Ga.) will visit Georgia on June 1. It’s a trip he is excited to take.

"Georgia was my first offer and it was a dream school growing up," Hardy said. "I've got to go there first. That's the hometown state. Coach Tray (Scott) and I have a really good bond. They like me a lot and tell me what I need to work on and how I can keep getting better."

Two other schools Hardy plans to visit are Florida State and USC. Given the fact that visits have been on hold since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, being able to take these trips is something Hardy is ready to start.

“I’m really excited,” Hardy said. “It’s a new journey.”

Feast or famine

Georgia just endured five losses in the secondary to the NFL draft and three others due to transfer. While it would seem devastating, there is plenty of talent remaining at the position group when you factor in players like Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo, Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine.

Therefore, when looking at these losses, it’s easy to see that it’s a product of sound recruiting that will result with early entries to the NFL and departures for playing time elsewhere.

‘Everyone wants to play for the Bulldogs’

Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner (Auburn/Auburn, Ala.) said Georgia is definitely in his top three schools at the moment.

“It’s just the swagger. They’ve got that swag to them," Joiner said. "It’s just them. It’s the Bulldogs. Everyone wants to play for the Bulldogs.”

Joiner said offensive line coach Matt Luke has done a great job recruiting him so far. While Joiner is transferring to Auburn High, he was previously at Oxford, where he was teammates with Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb. Webb has been helping sell the program to Joiner as well.

“(Webb)’s enjoyed his time, and he’s got a hard work ethic. He’s going to bring it every day," Joiner said. "I’ve talked to him a lot. It’s great. He’s doing good things down there, and I think he’ll be starting this year.”

