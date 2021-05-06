 UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hoops goes through another transfer swap
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: UGA hoops goes through another transfer swap

Justin Kier puts up a shot in a game against Auburn. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the May 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Transfer out, transfer in

Georgia guard Justin Kier announced he is entering the transfer portal. A graduate transfer from George Mason, Kier will have one final year of eligibility and plans to pursue that somewhere else.

Kier averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds last season

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+OsiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcVN4c0c3Y2xObSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FTeHNHN2NsTm08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVz dGluIEtpZXIgKEBKa2lpaWlpaV9fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0praWlpaWlpX18vc3RhdHVzLzEzOTAxMTAwNTgxMzUxMzQyMTU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Although Kier is leaving the program, the Bulldogs received their sixth transfer addition for the upcoming season when former Florida Southwestern State shooting guard Kario Oquendo announced his intention to join the Bulldogs.

In 23 games this past season, Oquendo averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Hardy excited to visit UGA

Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy (Tattnall Square Academy/Macon, Ga.) will visit Georgia on June 1. It’s a trip he is excited to take.

"Georgia was my first offer and it was a dream school growing up," Hardy said. "I've got to go there first. That's the hometown state. Coach Tray (Scott) and I have a really good bond. They like me a lot and tell me what I need to work on and how I can keep getting better."

Two other schools Hardy plans to visit are Florida State and USC. Given the fact that visits have been on hold since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, being able to take these trips is something Hardy is ready to start.

“I’m really excited,” Hardy said. “It’s a new journey.”

Feast or famine

Georgia just endured five losses in the secondary to the NFL draft and three others due to transfer. While it would seem devastating, there is plenty of talent remaining at the position group when you factor in players like Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo, Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine.

Therefore, when looking at these losses, it’s easy to see that it’s a product of sound recruiting that will result with early entries to the NFL and departures for playing time elsewhere.

‘Everyone wants to play for the Bulldogs’

Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner (Auburn/Auburn, Ala.) said Georgia is definitely in his top three schools at the moment.

“It’s just the swagger. They’ve got that swag to them," Joiner said. "It’s just them. It’s the Bulldogs. Everyone wants to play for the Bulldogs.”

Joiner said offensive line coach Matt Luke has done a great job recruiting him so far. While Joiner is transferring to Auburn High, he was previously at Oxford, where he was teammates with Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb. Webb has been helping sell the program to Joiner as well.

“(Webb)’s enjoyed his time, and he’s got a hard work ethic. He’s going to bring it every day," Joiner said. "I’ve talked to him a lot. It’s great. He’s doing good things down there, and I think he’ll be starting this year.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Dave McMahon, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's record-setting number of selections in the 2021 NFL Draft and what it says about the Bulldogs' program now. The guys shared what they are hearing about Major Burns' transfer and what is next for the heavily vacated secondary. We finish the show with your questions and share what we learned from our interview with Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL09sRlhQM0E1VFpzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Baseball: Stricklin tweaking rotation

With No. 1 Arkansas up this weekend, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin is tinkering with his pitching rotation. Some of this has to do with the opponent. Ryan Webb’s tweaked back also is playing a role in the decision.

Stricklin wanted to give Webb two extra days of rest. Therefore, instead of Friday, Webb will start Sunday. Making his first career start Friday is Liam Sullivan.

“Ryan’s fine. He’s throwing his bullpen tomorrow; he’s been throwing all week. It’s just as a precaution. Anytime you walk off the mound after making just 62 pitches, you just want to make sure that everything is good,” Stricklin said. “He wanted to go Friday night. We talked about Saturday, and today, just decided we’d give him to Sunday, just to give him an extra day. He didn’t argue much. If you know Ryan, he wants to go on Friday night.”

NFL Dawgs

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HZW9yZ2lhIOKeoe+4jyBORkwhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dhbGxwYXBlcldlZG5lc2RheXM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXYWxscGFwZXJXZWRuZXNkYXlz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRGF3 Z3NJblRoZU5GTD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0Rhd2dzSW5UaGVORkw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nS1NJ Sm05UVNPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ0tTSUptOVFTTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTM5MDAzMzYzMDAwNTYyODkyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Home sweet home

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZWF1dGlmdWwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kSVE3ZTFa QnREIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZElRN2UxWkJ0RDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMv MTM5MDA2MTQ2OTk1MDIyMjMzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg NSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside the Vent

Will Jameson Williams start right away for Alabama?

The top 10 former four-star prospects selected in this year’s NFL draft.

Jimbo Fisher on facing Nick Saban: ‘We’re going to beat his ass.’

After initially retiring, Justin Foster will return to Clemson’s football team.

