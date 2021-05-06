UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA hoops goes through another transfer swap

The Daily Recap: UGA hoops goes through another transfer swap
Here is the May 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Transfer out, transfer in
Georgia guard Justin Kier announced he is entering the transfer portal. A graduate transfer from George Mason, Kier will have one final year of eligibility and plans to pursue that somewhere else.
Kier averaged 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds last season
Although Kier is leaving the program, the Bulldogs received their sixth transfer addition for the upcoming season when former Florida Southwestern State shooting guard Kario Oquendo announced his intention to join the Bulldogs.
In 23 games this past season, Oquendo averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range.
Hardy excited to visit UGA
Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Zavion Hardy (Tattnall Square Academy/Macon, Ga.) will visit Georgia on June 1. It’s a trip he is excited to take.
"Georgia was my first offer and it was a dream school growing up," Hardy said. "I've got to go there first. That's the hometown state. Coach Tray (Scott) and I have a really good bond. They like me a lot and tell me what I need to work on and how I can keep getting better."
Two other schools Hardy plans to visit are Florida State and USC. Given the fact that visits have been on hold since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, being able to take these trips is something Hardy is ready to start.
“I’m really excited,” Hardy said. “It’s a new journey.”
Feast or famine
Georgia just endured five losses in the secondary to the NFL draft and three others due to transfer. While it would seem devastating, there is plenty of talent remaining at the position group when you factor in players like Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber, Kelee Ringo, Christopher Smith and Lewis Cine.
Therefore, when looking at these losses, it’s easy to see that it’s a product of sound recruiting that will result with early entries to the NFL and departures for playing time elsewhere.
‘Everyone wants to play for the Bulldogs’
Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner (Auburn/Auburn, Ala.) said Georgia is definitely in his top three schools at the moment.
“It’s just the swagger. They’ve got that swag to them," Joiner said. "It’s just them. It’s the Bulldogs. Everyone wants to play for the Bulldogs.”
Joiner said offensive line coach Matt Luke has done a great job recruiting him so far. While Joiner is transferring to Auburn High, he was previously at Oxford, where he was teammates with Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb. Webb has been helping sell the program to Joiner as well.
“(Webb)’s enjoyed his time, and he’s got a hard work ethic. He’s going to bring it every day," Joiner said. "I’ve talked to him a lot. It’s great. He’s doing good things down there, and I think he’ll be starting this year.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Dave McMahon, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's record-setting number of selections in the 2021 NFL Draft and what it says about the Bulldogs' program now. The guys shared what they are hearing about Major Burns' transfer and what is next for the heavily vacated secondary. We finish the show with your questions and share what we learned from our interview with Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network.
Baseball: Stricklin tweaking rotation
With No. 1 Arkansas up this weekend, Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin is tinkering with his pitching rotation. Some of this has to do with the opponent. Ryan Webb’s tweaked back also is playing a role in the decision.
Stricklin wanted to give Webb two extra days of rest. Therefore, instead of Friday, Webb will start Sunday. Making his first career start Friday is Liam Sullivan.
“Ryan’s fine. He’s throwing his bullpen tomorrow; he’s been throwing all week. It’s just as a precaution. Anytime you walk off the mound after making just 62 pitches, you just want to make sure that everything is good,” Stricklin said. “He wanted to go Friday night. We talked about Saturday, and today, just decided we’d give him to Sunday, just to give him an extra day. He didn’t argue much. If you know Ryan, he wants to go on Friday night.”
NFL Dawgs
Home sweet home
Outside the Vent
Will Jameson Williams start right away for Alabama?
The top 10 former four-star prospects selected in this year’s NFL draft.
Jimbo Fisher on facing Nick Saban: ‘We’re going to beat his ass.’
After initially retiring, Justin Foster will return to Clemson’s football team.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852