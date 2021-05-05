 UGASports - Bulldogs land Florida shooting guard Kario Oquendo
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 14:18:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bulldogs land Florida shooting guard Kario Oquendo

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean landed his second commitment in as many days.

Wednesday, it was Florida Southwestern State shooting guard Kario Oquendo making the call. The 6-foot-4 native of Titusville, Florida made his announcement on Twitter.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+QtvCfkpogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FHbUlSVnZr RHciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RR21JUlZ2a0R3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEthcmlvIE9xdWVuZG8gKEBrYXJpb19vcXVlbmRvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2thcmlvX29xdWVuZG8vc3RhdHVzLzEzODk5OTM4 ODIyMzA5MTkxNjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDUsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Oquendo will join the team for the upcoming season.

He follows former Cowley College All-American Dalen Radgnel, who gave Crean his commitment Tuesday afternoon. Oquendo becomes the sixth transfer to join the Bulldog basketball program since the end of the year.

Oquendo gives the Bulldogs another perimeter threat.

In 23 games, Oquendo averaged 13.5 points, and converted 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

As a senior at Astronaut High in Titusville, Oquendo averaged 21.3 points per game.

He reported offers from Wake Forest, South Florida, TCU, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast and North Florida.

Oquendo and Radgnel join Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Virginia), Noah Baumann (Southern California), Bralen Bridges (Illinois-Chicago), and Jailyn Ingram (Florida Atlantic) as transfers for the upcoming year.

More to come.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvYnVsbGRvZ3MtbGFuZC1mbG9yaWRhLXNob290aW5nLWd1YXJkIgogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy RnVnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJ1bGxkb2dzLWxhbmQtZmxvcmlk YS1zaG9vdGluZy1ndWFyZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTYwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==