UGASports - Bulldogs land Florida shooting guard Kario Oquendo

Wednesday, it was Florida Southwestern State shooting guard Kario Oquendo making the call. The 6-foot-4 native of Titusville, Florida made his announcement on Twitter.

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean landed his second commitment in as many days.

Embed content not available

Oquendo will join the team for the upcoming season.

He follows former Cowley College All-American Dalen Radgnel, who gave Crean his commitment Tuesday afternoon. Oquendo becomes the sixth transfer to join the Bulldog basketball program since the end of the year.

Oquendo gives the Bulldogs another perimeter threat.

In 23 games, Oquendo averaged 13.5 points, and converted 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

As a senior at Astronaut High in Titusville, Oquendo averaged 21.3 points per game.

He reported offers from Wake Forest, South Florida, TCU, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast and North Florida.

Oquendo and Radgnel join Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Virginia), Noah Baumann (Southern California), Bralen Bridges (Illinois-Chicago), and Jailyn Ingram (Florida Atlantic) as transfers for the upcoming year.

More to come.