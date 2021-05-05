Feast or famine in UGA's great defensive back recruiting
Jason Butt
•
UGASports
Staff
Nine defensive backs.
That’s the number Georgia is losing in its secondary from 2020 to 2021. And it’s not like these players were castoffs, recruiting misses, or forced off the team. Most were key contributors, either from the 2020 campaign or seasons prior.
Either way, there’s a great void in the secondary that needs to be filled thanks to two mechanisms stemming from excellent recruiting in the back end.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.