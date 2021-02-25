UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA heads back to West Coast to recruit QB

Here is the Feb. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Looking out West again

Georgia found some success with a quarterback from California toward the end of the 2020 season. Albeit a transfer from USC, JT Daniels gave the Bulldogs a boost once he became a starter during the final four games.

With Brock Vandagriff (Prince Avenue Christian School/Bogart) and Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) locked in for the classes of 2021 and 2022, respectfully, the Bulldogs are looking at a California quarterback for the 2023 class. Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney noted that quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg/Pittsburg, Calif.) has taken a keen interest in the players Georgia has brought in over the last few years.

“Georgia has been really aggressive with Rashada, and he not only loves the Bulldogs, but has also closely watched the outstanding recruiting classes that coach Kirby Smart has put together in recent recruiting cycles.

"The rumor is, that could be a huge draw for the 2023 quarterback from Pittsburg, Calif. Michigan could be interesting, too, since Rashada is really close with receiver Giles Jackson. There are many others involved, but the Bulldogs and the Wolverines have a jumpstart in his recruitment.”

All eyes on Mims

The offensive line has a good problem on its hands.

There are a lot of players returning and joining the program who have a ton of talent at the tackle position. And at the ever-important left tackle spot, Jamaree Salyer put forth a solid season that received an 81.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Even so, it’s not out of the question that freshman Amarius Mims could make a run for the starting spot.

As Anthony Dasher wrote, whether Mims can overtake Salyer and Xavier Truss at left tackle will be a storyline to follow throughout the offseason.

“Lots of people are wondering about true freshman Amarius Mims,” Dasher wrote. “His time is coming. As good as Andrew Thomas was, even he didn't take on left tackle from day one. Thomas' first season was spent playing right tackle, a very impressive feat, before sliding over to left tackle as a sophomore. Mims has the ability to start at left tackle, even as a freshman. Will he learn enough in spring and fall camp to overtake Jones and Truss? That will be a storyline we will be following for months.”

Green, Kimber could be factors in the secondary

From the UGASports Live podcast earlier this week, former UGA head coach Jim Donnan had some positive things to say about cornerbacks Nyland Green and Jalen Kimber. Given their abilities, Donnan is optimistic about the UGA defensive backfield, despite the lack of experience returning.

When it came to Green, Donnan said stories from bowl practice stood out about him.

“He really came in for the bowl practice and jumped right in there. You can see about a kid who has that ‘it factor,’” Donnan said. “The fact he jumped in there and tried to cover (George) Pickens—not necessarily that he covered him—but when guys jump in there and do that stuff, I like that competitive nature.”

Regarding Kimber, Donnan said the extra work he received during those bowl practices should pay off in a major way.

“The one thing about Kimber is, he got an inordinate amount of work here last year working in the bowl game, when we had those guys leave and come out early,” Donnan said.

Running backs to watch in 2022 class

Georgia never stops when it comes to recruiting running backs. And when it comes to some of the higher-profile backs in the class of 2022, four talented backs are giving Bulldogs a heavy look.

Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Kaytron Allen (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) and Tevin White (North Stafford/Stafford, Va.) are all considering Georgia at the moment.

Baseball: Georgia defeats Georgia State

Behind a two-hit performance from a total of four pitchers, Georgia was able to knock off Georgia State 6-2 in Atlanta. Ben Harris, Darryn Pasqua, Nolan Crisp and Jack Gowen all contributed to the pitching performance.

Corey Collins and Riley King each hit two-run home runs in the win.

“We wanted to get several pitchers some innings today, and Ben gave us a good start. Then Darryn was exceptional,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He was on cruise control, but we wanted to get a couple other guys in there. Corey is a tough out, and I thought he had some really good at-bats. I was happy for Riley, too, because he’s been hitting the ball right at some people. I told him to hit it to people over the fence.”

