UGASports - Bulldogs too much for Panthers

Four pitchers combined on a two-hitter with Corey Collins and Riley King each hitting a two-run homer to pace Georgia past Georgia State in Atlanta Wednesday, 6-2.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 with the win.

A freshman, Collins’ home run was his second of the year and came in the top of the first, before the Bulldogs added a run in the third to go up 3-0.

After the Panthers (2-3) cut the lead to 4-2 in the eighth, King gave Georgia some welcome insurance with a two-run homer over the fence in left.

Junior Jack Gowen set the Panthers down in order in the ninth to secure the win.

Cole Tate, Collins, and Connor Tate each had two hits for the Bulldogs, while King drove in three runs.

The win went to Darryn Pasqua, who retired all 12 batters he faced with zero walks and five strikeouts.

Starting pitcher Ben Harris endured some control issues with four walks, but struck out four, while Nolan Crisp surrendered Georgia State’s eighth inning run.

Georgia's four pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.



“We wanted to get several pitchers some innings today, and Ben (Harris) gave us a good start. Then Darryn (Pasqua) was exceptional,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He was on cruise control, but we wanted to get a couple other guys in there. Corey (Collins) is a tough out, and I thought he had some really good at-bats. I was happy for Riley, too, because he’s been hitting the ball right at some people. I told him to hit it to people over the fence.”

Georgia returns to action Friday when the Bulldogs host Gardner-Webb for four games. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m., followed on Saturday by a doubleheader starting at noon before Sunday’s finale, also at noon.

