UGASports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 running back rankings

Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 running back rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and our focus today moves to running backs. We identify the program that's off to a hot start, discuss which program is trending for big names and examine a top prospect that will have a lot of eyes on him because of a looming commitment.
2022 RANKINGS: Running back | All-purpose back | Pro-style quarterback | Dual-threat quarterback
PROGRAM WITH THE TOP COMMIT: Texas
Jaydon Blue, the No. 4 running back in the 2022 class, committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas in February. This was a big recruiting win for the Longhorns, as they fended off Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma for the four-star's pledge.
PROGRAM TO WATCH: Georgia
This is a big cycle for Georgia at the running back position as the Bulldogs will look to add two to their roster. They are involved with quite a few high-profile running backs, and some have even said the Bulldogs are their leader.
Branson Robinson is the top-ranked running back in the country and Georgia looks to be trending in his recruitment. Tennessee running back Jordan James has mentioned the possibility of making a decision before the summer and he is high on the Bulldogs as well.
Florida’s Kaytron Allen and Tevin White out of Virginia are two others to keep an eye on. Both are in regular contact with Georgia, and the Bulldogs are expected to be contenders for each moving forward.
PROSPECT TO WATCH: Emmanuel Henderson
There is a lot of buzz surrounding Henderson as the four-star is set to commit March 13. While he has not trimmed his list down beyond a top 10, it looks as if Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia are the programs mostly in the mix. Henderson is from Georgia, so the Bulldogs are considered a legit contender, but some feel it will be hard for anyone to convince Henderson to leave the state of Alabama.
Auburn had a coaching change, but the Tigers' new staff came in and made Henderson a priority. The running back coach (Charles Huff) that recruited him for Alabama has moved on to become the head coach at Marshall, so there is a lot for him to consider.