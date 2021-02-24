UGASports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 running back rankings

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and our focus today moves to running backs. We identify the program that's off to a hot start, discuss which program is trending for big names and examine a top prospect that will have a lot of eyes on him because of a looming commitment.

Jaydon Blue , the No. 4 running back in the 2022 class, committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas in February. This was a big recruiting win for the Longhorns, as they fended off Alabama , Georgia , LSU and Oklahoma for the four-star's pledge.

This is a big cycle for Georgia at the running back position as the Bulldogs will look to add two to their roster. They are involved with quite a few high-profile running backs, and some have even said the Bulldogs are their leader.

Branson Robinson is the top-ranked running back in the country and Georgia looks to be trending in his recruitment. Tennessee running back Jordan James has mentioned the possibility of making a decision before the summer and he is high on the Bulldogs as well.

Florida’s Kaytron Allen and Tevin White out of Virginia are two others to keep an eye on. Both are in regular contact with Georgia, and the Bulldogs are expected to be contenders for each moving forward.

