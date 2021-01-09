UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA gets more good news with players returning

Receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer revealed they are sticking with Georgia for another year. Jackson is coming back for his senior season and Shaffer is using the blanket waiver to have another year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two more Georgia players announced they will return for the 2021 season .

Here is the Jan. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

If they tell me that I got one shot, I’m on go 😤 #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/iDU6Mid62I

Jackson is a welcomed return for Georgia’s offense, with JT Daniels entering the offseason healthy and entrenched as the starting quarterback. Jackson joins George Pickens and Jermaine Burton as the program’s top three receivers to return.

Shaffer started all 10 games at left guard and eases the burden of an offensive line that will need to replace center Trey Hill and right guard Ben Cleveland.

In addition, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer has not declared whether he will return or go to the NFL. Running back Zamir White has yet to reach a final decision as well.

Breaking the curse

When the NFL draft begins in late April, Georgia defensive lineman Malik Herring will surely hope to be the one to break a seven-year curse.

The Bulldogs have not had an defensive lineman drafted since 2013, when the Saints selected John Jenkins in the third round. What makes that a strange stat is that the Bulldogs actually had eight defensive linemen taken from 2009-13.

Hoops: UGA prepares for Arkansas

When facing Arkansas on Saturday, Georgia will need to account for a way to slow down the highest-scoring team in the SEC. The Razorbacks are averaging 87.2 points per game.

“They are going to put five shooters on the floor including a 7-3 Connor Vanover who shoots threes with great regularity,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “They're going to be a different matchup; there were certain times tonight that LSU didn't put a team full of shooters out on the floor outside of the four scorers. I think Arkansas has more guys that can make shots so we're going to have to be really attentive to what we need to get done defensively there."

Remember this?