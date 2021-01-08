Later, it was redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kearis Jackson’s turn, announcing on Twitter that he would be coming back for one more season.

Earlier Friday, senior left guard Justin Shaffer announced on Twitter that he would be taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver and return to Athens for what will be his fifth year.

Another day, two more Bulldogs announcing they are returning to school for another year.

If they tell me that I got one shot, I’m on go 😤 #UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/iDU6Mid62I

Of the two, Shaffer’s decision as a bit of a surprise, although there’s no doubt his experience will be welcomed by both head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Matt Luke.

A backup for most of his career, Shaffer started all 10 games for the Georgia last fall, all but one at left guard. He started at right guard in the Bulldogs’ Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

Jackson’s return gives quarterback JT Daniels-who announced his own return earlier this week-yet another key weapon for next fall.

The redshirt sophomore tied George Pickens for the team lead in catches with 36 and his 514 receiving yards was one more than the talented sophomore.

Jackson and Shaffer join Daniels, nose tackle Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and running back James Cook as other Bulldogs who have announced they are returning for another year.

Georgia is still waiting to hear from junior Jamaree Salyer and running back Zamir White as to their future plans.