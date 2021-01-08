Georgia’s perimeter challenges have been well-documented, especially from three-point range, where the Bulldogs are converting just over 30 percent of their shots (59-of-191).

Saturday afternoon at Arkansas (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) it would behoove the Bulldogs (7-2, 0-2) to be more on their game.

The Razorbacks like to shoot three-pointers and they do it very well, making good on 104 of 309 attempts, marks that currently stand as the second-best in the entire SEC.

“Arkansas plays as fast and fierce as anyone in the SEC. They come at you with an attack the rim mentality and create a ton of threes because of it. This year, they are scoring more and more from their defense. How we get back and transition and control the pressure they put on the rim will be big,” Crean said. “Everyone can make threes so our awareness and shot challenges will be crucial. We have to keep them in front of us on the drives and keep them off the free throw line.”

However, that might be easier said than done.

The Razorbacks (9-2, 1-2) have gone to the line more times (181) than any other team in the SEC, and rank sixth in the conference making good on 73 percent of their attempts.

Arkansas is the highest-scoring team in the SEC at 87.2 points per game. The Bulldogs are third at 81.4

“They going to put five shooters on the floor including a 7'3 Connor Vanover who shoots threes with great regularity,” Crean said. “They're going to be a different matchup; there were certain times tonight that LSU didn't put a team full of shooters out on the floor outside of the four scorers. I think Arkansas has more guys that can make shots so we're going to have to be really attentive to what we need to get done defensively there."

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said he’s been impressed with the Bulldogs.

“They have an identity. They played really fast. They do a great job offensive rebounding,” he said. “We had a lot of time after the last game in the locker room, and we were able to watch some of the LSU-Georgia game, and that thing obviously went overtime. They played LSU great. It’s tough in a game like that, that either team has to lose. But Georgia is a really, really good basketball team.”

The Bulldogs (7-2, 0-2) come into play hoping for another repeat performance by grad transfer Justin Kier, who scored a career-high 25 points in the overtime loss to LSU, an effort that included six three-pointers.

“You can definitely get better in practice, but the reps have to be real and they have to be focused. Game speed has a lot to do with it,” Crean said. “Someone holding you accountable for the proper footwork, technique and balance is huge. To become a better shooter, you have to be very serious about getting better. It’s never about just getting shots up.”