Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis wants teammate Malik Herring to break the curse.

Herring himself is definitely okay with breaking the curse.

Herring recently announced his intention not to take the NCAA’s blanket 2020 eligibility waiver and to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Therefore, Davis, in a tweet, referenced the fact no Georgia defensive lineman has been selected in the NFL draft since 2013. Considering the program Georgia has been over the past decade, it’s quite astonishing that no UGA defensive lineman has been selected in the past seven years.