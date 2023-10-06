Here is the Oct. 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Putting Georgia’s recent run defense in perspective

A week ago, Georgia allowed 219 rushing yards to Auburn. The staggering aspect of this number was the fact everyone knew the Tigers had next to zero passing attack. Yet Auburn was still able to find a lot of success on the ground, owning the edges and the point of attack.

As Dave McMahon noted, this marked only the sixth time Georgia allowed a team to rush for 200 yards or more in the Kirby Smart era. Georgia is 3-3 in these games. Having allowed such a game in the run game, the Bulldogs must prepare for a Kentucky team that just bulldozed its way over Florida.

“Kentucky ran wild over Florida last week by amassing 329 yards rushing,” McMahon wrote. “Ray Davis alone had 280 yards to lead the way for the Wildcats. Prior to last week the Wildcats averaged 131.5 rush yards in their first four games.”

Score predictions

Georgia has not covered the spread once this season. However, there are still some believers here at UGASports that the Bulldogs get it done this week. Jed May is one of those who thinks the Bulldogs finally cover a spread.

Georgia is a 14.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

“Call me crazy, but I think this is the week it all comes together for Georgia,” May wrote. “The offense plays something much closer to a four-quarter game and the defense responds to the challenge it has surely gotten in practice this week. Georgia wins 31-13.”

Also on UGASports

Let Carson cook.

What Smart meant when he said is “backside in cover 2” comment.”

Dillon Bell is torn between his two roles on offense.

Rodney Colton Jr. has a close tie to the Bulldogs.

LBU