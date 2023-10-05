Georgia takes on Kentucky in this week’s matchup. The Bulldogs have won 13 straight over the Wildcats. The 13 wins is more than Kentucky has overall in the series. Georgia leads the series 61-12-2. The 13 wins is the second-longest streak by Georgia over any opponent.

Georgia Longest Win Streaks Over Opponent Win Streak First Win Last Win Active? vs Mercer 22 1892 1941 Yes vs Kentucky 13 2010 2022 Yes vs Ole Miss 12 1977 1988 No vs Vanderbilt 11 1974 1984 No vs Vanderbilt 11 1995 2005 No vs Clemson 10 1920 1954 No vs South Carolina 10 1908 1941 No vs South Carolina 10 1966 1977 No vs Kentucky 10 1978 1987 No

- Speaking of streaks, Georgia's current 22-game win streak is tied for the fifth longest win streak by an SEC team. - One issue that Georgia has had this season is scoring early. Georgia trailed 10-0 after the first quarter against Auburn last week. The Bulldogs have a scoring margin of zero in the first quarter this season (17 points for and 17 points against). The Dawgs have a scoring margin of +128 for the rest of the game. Georgia has not been outscored in a quarter (for a season) since the second quarter of 2020. Here is how Georgia has fared in scoring margin under Smart.

Georgia's Scoring Margin by Quarter Under Kirby Smart 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr 2016 +5 -5 +3 +4 2017 +75 +65 +124 +18 2018 +73 +120 +84 -16 2019 +52 +99 +47 +60 2020 +42 --15 +53 +43 2021 +138 +155 +95 +38 2022 +102 +134 +69 +97 2023 0 +51 +56 +21

- The Bulldogs allowed 219 yards on the ground against Auburn. It was the first time the Bulldogs allowed 200 or more rush yards in a game since 2018 at LSU. Overall, the Dawgs have allowed 200 or more yards rushing six times under Smart (Georgia is 3-3 in those games). The most yards rushing Georgia has allowed under Smart was against Louisiana-Lafayette in 2016 (276 yards). Here is a breakdown of how Georgia rushes and how they have defended the run since 2016.

Georgia Games Under Kirby Smart with Net Rushing Totals Total Games (UGA) Total Games (Opponents) 400 or More Rush Yards 2 0 350 to 399 2 0 300 to 349 7 0 250 to 299 19 2 200 to 249 22 4 150 to 199 23 15 100 to 149 17 24 50 to 99 5 35 0 to 49 4 19 Less Than Zero 0 2

- Kentucky ran wild over Florida last week by amassing 329 yards rushing. Ray Davis alone had 280 yards to lead the way for the Wildcats. Prior to last week the Wildcats averaged 131.5 rush yards in their first four games. - Daijun Edwards had two touchdown runs against Auburn (he had three against the Tigers last season). Despite only playing three games this season, Edwards is tied for third in the SEC with five touchdown runs. He also has 16 career rushing touchdowns. The 16 ranks tied for fifth most in the Smart era. Here are the top 12 (this does not count players’ stats during Mark Richt and Bryan McClendon’s tenure).

Most Career TD Rushes by Georgia Bulldog Under Kirby Smart TD Rushes Under Smart Career TD Rushes Zamir White 25

Nick Chubb 23 44 Sony Michel 20 33 D'Andre Swift 20

Kenny McIntosh 16 Daijun Edwards 16 James Cook 14 Stetson Bennett 14 Brian Herrien 13 Kendall Milton 10 Elijah Holyfield 9 Brock Bowers 5

- After a slow start, Carson Beck looked sharp in his first road start of his career. Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 313 yards with a touchdown and interception. It was his second straight 300-yard passing game. He is currently second in the SEC averaging 299.4 yards passing per game. - Beck has been consistent this season in terms of stats. Check out this stat in which he stands alone in the nation.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbDwv YT4mIzM5O3MgQ2Fyc29uIEJlY2sgaXMgdGhlIE9OTFkgUUIgaW4gdGhlIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GQlM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGQlM8L2E+IHRoYXQgaGFz IGhhZCBhdCBsZWFzdDxicj48YnI+NjAgY29tcCBwY3Q8YnI+MjAgY29tcGxl dGlvbnM8YnI+MjUwIHBhc3MgeWRzPGJyPjxicj5pbiBhbGwgNSBnYW1lcyB0 aGlzIHNlYXNvbjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9VR0E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVR0E8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rh d2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdn czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2Nv bnNpc3RlbmN5P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Y29uc2lzdGVuY3k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v dWdhc3BvcnRzY29tP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB1Z2FzcG9ydHNj b208L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDb25DQlM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNFQ29uQ0JTPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5TdGF0c0luZm8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEVTUE5TdGF0c0luZm88L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFycmV0dFNhbGxlZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQmFycmV0dFNhbGxlZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZlIE1jTWFob24g KEBkYXZlX21jX3N0YXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2RhdmVfbWNfc3RhdHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDg2MDQ5NzQ0NTA1NTcwNzk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

- His main weapon was Brock Bowers. The reigning Mackey Award winner had a career-high 157 yards receiving last Saturday with 145 coming in the second half. It marked the ninth time that Bowers has gone 100 or more yards receiving. Only Terrence Edwards and Fred Gibson have more games of 100 or more receiving yards in Georgia history. - Bowers also added his 23rd career touchdown reception. He is tied with A.J. Green for second in career touchdown reception at Georgia with Edwards’ 30 being the only Dawg higher. - Bowers leads all tight ends this season in receptions with 30 and yards receiving with 412. - Bowers has had two outstanding seasons prior to this one. Where does the 2023 season compare to his previous two for the Bulldogs?

Brock Bowers Through First 5 Games of Season 2021 2022 2023 Receptions 18 20 30 Receiving Yards 272 342 412 Yards Per Reception 15.1 17.1 13.7 100-yard Receiving Games 1 1 2 TD Receptions 4 2 3 TD Rushes 1 3 1

- Georgia’s defense struggled, but came up big at the end. Malaki Starks intercepted Payton Thorne’s pass with under two minutes to play to seal the deal. It was Starks’ second pick of the season and fourth of his career. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in interceptions with eight and are tied for third in the nation in that category. - Georgia is the only SEC team to catch an interception in every game this season. They are one of seven teams in the FBS to have a pick in all five games. - Dating back to last season’s CFP Championship game against TCU, Georgia has had at least one interception in six straight games. That is impressive, but not close to a school record when spanning seasons. Here are the longest defensive interception streaks by the Dawgs since 1996.

Most Consecutive Games with an INT by Georgia Defense Since 1996 Streak Streak Started Streak Ended 16 October 10, 1998 October 30, 1999 15 September 25, 2010 October 1, 2011 10 September 30, 2000 September 1, 2001 8 October 14, 2006 September 1, 2007 8 November 3, 2007 September 13, 2008 7 November 15, 2003 September 11, 2004 7 September 3, 2005 October 22, 2005 6 October 20, 2001 December 1, 2001 6 September 13, 2003 October 25, 2003 6 January 9, 2023 (active)

- The eight to start off the 1999 season is the longest to start a season over the last 30 seasons. - Smael Mondon led the way for the Dawgs last week as he notched 11 tackles including a sack against the Tigers. It tied his career-high. He also had 11 against Kentucky last season.

Here are other big performances against Kentucky over the years… - Washaun Ealey set a Georgia record with five touchdown rushes against the Wildcats in 2010 - Thomas Brown had three rushing scores of his own in 2004 - Robert Edwards ran for 186 yards and two scores in 1997 while D’Andre Swift had 179 yards and two scores in 2019 - Aaron Murray had 427 yards passing against Kentucky in 2012 (tied for his career-high) - Cory Phillips threw for 400 yards in his first career start back in 2000 - Eric Zeier had two 400-yard passing games against Kentucky (425 in 1993 and 420 in 1994). - Phillips and Zeier also had 36 completions in those games (EZ in 1994). That is tied for the most ever in a game by a Bulldog (Zeier also had 36 against Florida in 1993). - Mohamed Massaquoi had 191 yards receiving against Kentucky in 2008. That ranks seventh most in a game by a Bulldog. - Terrence Edwards only had five receptions for Kentucky in 2002, but three of them went for touchdowns. The three is tied for the most ever in a game by a Georgia player. - Josh Mallard had 3.5 sacks against Kentucky in 1998 - Dan Golden punted the ball 80 yards against the Wildcats in 1973 - Scott Woerner had a school record 190 kickoff return yards in 1977 - And two placekickers had some memorable moments as Rex Robinson (1978) and Rodrigo Blankenship (2016) both had game-winning field goals against Kentucky in Lexington.

... and also thank you to UGASports' Patrick Garbin for putting this video out of both Zeier and Garrison Hearst back in 1991.