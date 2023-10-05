Stats Crunch: Kentucky Game
Georgia takes on Kentucky in this week’s matchup. The Bulldogs have won 13 straight over the Wildcats. The 13 wins is more than Kentucky has overall in the series. Georgia leads the series 61-12-2. The 13 wins is the second-longest streak by Georgia over any opponent.
|Win Streak
|First Win
|Last Win
|Active?
|
vs Mercer
|
22
|
1892
|
1941
|
Yes
|
vs Kentucky
|
13
|
2010
|
2022
|
Yes
|
vs Ole Miss
|
12
|
1977
|
1988
|
No
|
vs Vanderbilt
|
11
|
1974
|
1984
|
No
|
vs Vanderbilt
|
11
|
1995
|
2005
|
No
|
vs Clemson
|
10
|
1920
|
1954
|
No
|
vs South Carolina
|
10
|
1908
|
1941
|
No
|
vs South Carolina
|
10
|
1966
|
1977
|
No
|
vs Kentucky
|
10
|
1978
|
1987
|
No
- Speaking of streaks, Georgia's current 22-game win streak is tied for the fifth longest win streak by an SEC team.
- One issue that Georgia has had this season is scoring early. Georgia trailed 10-0 after the first quarter against Auburn last week. The Bulldogs have a scoring margin of zero in the first quarter this season (17 points for and 17 points against). The Dawgs have a scoring margin of +128 for the rest of the game. Georgia has not been outscored in a quarter (for a season) since the second quarter of 2020. Here is how Georgia has fared in scoring margin under Smart.
|1st Qtr
|2nd Qtr
|3rd Qtr
|4th Qtr
|
2016
|
+5
|
-5
|
+3
|
+4
|
2017
|
+75
|
+65
|
+124
|
+18
|
2018
|
+73
|
+120
|
+84
|
-16
|
2019
|
+52
|
+99
|
+47
|
+60
|
2020
|
+42
|
--15
|
+53
|
+43
|
2021
|
+138
|
+155
|
+95
|
+38
|
2022
|
+102
|
+134
|
+69
|
+97
|
2023
|
0
|
+51
|
+56
|
+21
- The Bulldogs allowed 219 yards on the ground against Auburn. It was the first time the Bulldogs allowed 200 or more rush yards in a game since 2018 at LSU. Overall, the Dawgs have allowed 200 or more yards rushing six times under Smart (Georgia is 3-3 in those games). The most yards rushing Georgia has allowed under Smart was against Louisiana-Lafayette in 2016 (276 yards). Here is a breakdown of how Georgia rushes and how they have defended the run since 2016.
|Total Games (UGA)
|Total Games (Opponents)
|
400 or More Rush Yards
|
2
|
0
|
350 to 399
|
2
|
0
|
300 to 349
|
7
|
0
|
250 to 299
|
19
|
2
|
200 to 249
|
22
|
4
|
150 to 199
|
23
|
15
|
100 to 149
|
17
|
24
|
50 to 99
|
5
|
35
|
0 to 49
|
4
|
19
|
Less Than Zero
|
0
|
2
- Kentucky ran wild over Florida last week by amassing 329 yards rushing. Ray Davis alone had 280 yards to lead the way for the Wildcats. Prior to last week the Wildcats averaged 131.5 rush yards in their first four games.
- Daijun Edwards had two touchdown runs against Auburn (he had three against the Tigers last season). Despite only playing three games this season, Edwards is tied for third in the SEC with five touchdown runs.
He also has 16 career rushing touchdowns. The 16 ranks tied for fifth most in the Smart era. Here are the top 12 (this does not count players’ stats during Mark Richt and Bryan McClendon’s tenure).
|TD Rushes Under Smart
|Career TD Rushes
|
Zamir White
|
25
|
|
Nick Chubb
|
23
|
44
|
Sony Michel
|
20
|
33
|
D'Andre Swift
|
20
|
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
16
|
Daijun Edwards
|
16
|
James Cook
|
14
|
Stetson Bennett
|
14
|
Brian Herrien
|
13
|
Kendall Milton
|
10
|
Elijah Holyfield
|
9
|
Brock Bowers
|
5
- After a slow start, Carson Beck looked sharp in his first road start of his career. Beck completed 23-of-33 passes for 313 yards with a touchdown and interception. It was his second straight 300-yard passing game. He is currently second in the SEC averaging 299.4 yards passing per game.
- Beck has been consistent this season in terms of stats. Check out this stat in which he stands alone in the nation.
- His main weapon was Brock Bowers. The reigning Mackey Award winner had a career-high 157 yards receiving last Saturday with 145 coming in the second half. It marked the ninth time that Bowers has gone 100 or more yards receiving. Only Terrence Edwards and Fred Gibson have more games of 100 or more receiving yards in Georgia history.
- Bowers also added his 23rd career touchdown reception. He is tied with A.J. Green for second in career touchdown reception at Georgia with Edwards’ 30 being the only Dawg higher.
- Bowers leads all tight ends this season in receptions with 30 and yards receiving with 412.
- Bowers has had two outstanding seasons prior to this one. Where does the 2023 season compare to his previous two for the Bulldogs?
|2021
|2022
|2023
|
Receptions
|
18
|
20
|
30
|
Receiving Yards
|
272
|
342
|
412
|
Yards Per Reception
|
15.1
|
17.1
|
13.7
|
100-yard Receiving Games
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
TD Receptions
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
TD Rushes
|
1
|
3
|
1
- Georgia’s defense struggled, but came up big at the end. Malaki Starks intercepted Payton Thorne’s pass with under two minutes to play to seal the deal. It was Starks’ second pick of the season and fourth of his career. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in interceptions with eight and are tied for third in the nation in that category.
- Georgia is the only SEC team to catch an interception in every game this season. They are one of seven teams in the FBS to have a pick in all five games.
- Dating back to last season’s CFP Championship game against TCU, Georgia has had at least one interception in six straight games. That is impressive, but not close to a school record when spanning seasons. Here are the longest defensive interception streaks by the Dawgs since 1996.
|Streak
|Streak Started
|Streak Ended
|
16
|
October 10, 1998
|
October 30, 1999
|
15
|
September 25, 2010
|
October 1, 2011
|
10
|
September 30, 2000
|
September 1, 2001
|
8
|
October 14, 2006
|
September 1, 2007
|
8
|
November 3, 2007
|
September 13, 2008
|
7
|
November 15, 2003
|
September 11, 2004
|
7
|
September 3, 2005
|
October 22, 2005
|
6
|
October 20, 2001
|
December 1, 2001
|
6
|
September 13, 2003
|
October 25, 2003
|
6
|
January 9, 2023
|
(active)
- The eight to start off the 1999 season is the longest to start a season over the last 30 seasons.
- Smael Mondon led the way for the Dawgs last week as he notched 11 tackles including a sack against the Tigers. It tied his career-high. He also had 11 against Kentucky last season.
Here are other big performances against Kentucky over the years…
- Washaun Ealey set a Georgia record with five touchdown rushes against the Wildcats in 2010
- Thomas Brown had three rushing scores of his own in 2004
- Robert Edwards ran for 186 yards and two scores in 1997 while D’Andre Swift had 179 yards and two scores in 2019
- Aaron Murray had 427 yards passing against Kentucky in 2012 (tied for his career-high)
- Cory Phillips threw for 400 yards in his first career start back in 2000
- Eric Zeier had two 400-yard passing games against Kentucky (425 in 1993 and 420 in 1994).
- Phillips and Zeier also had 36 completions in those games (EZ in 1994). That is tied for the most ever in a game by a Bulldog (Zeier also had 36 against Florida in 1993).
- Mohamed Massaquoi had 191 yards receiving against Kentucky in 2008. That ranks seventh most in a game by a Bulldog.
- Terrence Edwards only had five receptions for Kentucky in 2002, but three of them went for touchdowns. The three is tied for the most ever in a game by a Georgia player.
- Josh Mallard had 3.5 sacks against Kentucky in 1998
- Dan Golden punted the ball 80 yards against the Wildcats in 1973
- Scott Woerner had a school record 190 kickoff return yards in 1977
- And two placekickers had some memorable moments as Rex Robinson (1978) and Rodrigo Blankenship (2016) both had game-winning field goals against Kentucky in Lexington.
... and also thank you to UGASports' Patrick Garbin for putting this video out of both Zeier and Garrison Hearst back in 1991.