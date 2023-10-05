That was Kirby Smart to CBS right after the game against Auburn. Why did he say that? To examine, let’s first look back at Brock Bowers’ late, big-play touchdown.

Beautiful all around. Protection. Patience. Accuracy. And, of course, Bowers’ greatness after the catch combined with some interesting business decisions by Auburn defenders.

Auburn was clearly in a Cover 2 (two deep safeties) shell with the slot defender on the wide side carrying Dominic Lovett’s vertical route. Once the linebackers commit to the underneath routes (below), Carson Beck knows Bowers has all the space in the world and it just becomes a matter of timing and accuracy, both executed perfectly.