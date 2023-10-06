This season we are picking against the spread. We are also picking at least one of the prop bets below.

Here are our final score predictions as Georgia faces a tough Kentucky team that demolished Florida.

The Georgia Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points over the Kentucky Wildcats, the same spread we saw versus Auburn.

1 – Over/Under – Georgia will allow 165+ rushing yards (net) to Kentucky

(Kentucky had 329 yards rushing last week against Florida)

2 – Yes/No - Georgia will have a player, NOT named Brock Bowers, with 80 or more receiving yards for the game

(Only one Georgia player this season has had 80+ yards receiving in a game that’s not Bowers – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had 94 vs. UAB)

3 – Yes/No – Georgia will have at least one rush for 40+ yards

(Georgia’s longest rush this season is 37 yards – Kendall Milton vs UT Martin)



4 – Over/Under – Georgia’s longest made field goal will 40 yards or more.

(Georgia’s longest field goal this season is 38 yards)