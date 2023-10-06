Here are our final score predictions as Georgia faces a tough Kentucky team that demolished Florida.
This season we are picking against the spread. We are also picking at least one of the prop bets below.
THE SPREAD
The Georgia Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points over the Kentucky Wildcats, the same spread we saw versus Auburn.
PROP BETS
1 – Over/Under – Georgia will allow 165+ rushing yards (net) to Kentucky (Kentucky had 329 yards rushing last week against Florida)
2 – Yes/No - Georgia will have a player, NOT named Brock Bowers, with 80 or more receiving yards for the game (Only one Georgia player this season has had 80+ yards receiving in a game that’s not Bowers – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had 94 vs. UAB)
3 – Yes/No – Georgia will have at least one rush for 40+ yards (Georgia’s longest rush this season is 37 yards – Kendall Milton vs UT Martin)
4 – Over/Under – Georgia’s longest made field goal will 40 yards or more. (Georgia’s longest field goal this season is 38 yards)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.