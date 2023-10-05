It makes sense that Georgia receiver Dillon Bell wants to one day meet Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is one of the best players in the NFL, a multi-faceted weapon for the San Francisco 49ers. Bell's current receivers coach, Bryan McClendon, coached Samuel during his time at South Carolina.

But most of all, Bell is now settling into a role similar to the one Samuel is currently playing in San Francisco.

So far in 2023, the sophomore receiver has amassed eight receptions for 78 yards. But Bell has also racked up 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, beginning with the Ball State game.

That makes Bell one of 10 SEC players with at least 75 yards rushing and receiving in 2023. He is also one of 11 players in the conference with 15 receptions, 15 rushes, two rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns over the span of the last two seasons.

"I feel like as I do the role a lot more, my confidence just gets higher and higher every time, especially with them helping me every day at practice, making sure I know the plays," Bell said. "As I keep doing the plays, I just get more confident."

Bell is no stranger to playing multiple positions. He played all over the offense for The Kinkaid School in Houston during his prep days.

The move to running back early in this season came out of necessity. With the Bulldogs battling a multitude of injuries at the position, the staff decided to put Bell there in a part-time role.

Bell said he spends most of his time with the receivers in meetings. But on the practice field, the split between the two positions is closer to 50-50 or 60-40.

"I’m going to be honest, I have busted some things at practice," Bell said. "That’s kind of a lot to handle, learning both positions. But at the end of the week, I get the plays down by studying it. In my free time, I’m with the coaches or whatever."

Bell has embraced the comparisons to Samuel. He and McClendon have watched clips of the former South Carolina standout and discussed things such as Samuel's practice habits during his time in Columbia.

Going forward, Bell said he is open to continuing in his dual role both in college and potentially in the NFL. But what does his future hold?

"To be honest, I really don’t know," Bell said. "I love receiver, I love running back. I feel like that decision will come in due time. But for right now, I really don’t know to be honest."