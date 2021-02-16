UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA D-linemen make pitch to four-star recruit

Here's the Feb. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Making their pitch

Georgia defensive linemen Devonte Wyatt and Nazir Stackhouse are doing their part to recruit four-star recruit Joshua White (Cedar Grove/Decatur) to the Bulldogs. White, a Rivals250 defensive end, has a previous rapport with Wyatt and Stackhouse, which has put Georgia in a good position with his recruitment.

“I know Devonte Wyatt and Nazir Stackhouse," White said. "Stackhouse has been telling me he loves it. He thought it would be hard, but if you do it because you love it and have fun with it, it’s not as hard. They’re going to help you develop as a person. They’ve helped him a lot.”

White is down to six schools, with Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Ohio State joining Georgia. Although Georgia has an advantage with friends on the roster, as well as a good relationship with defensive line coach Tray Scott, White said each finalist is doing a good job recruiting him.

“All of them have been consistent. That’s why they’re in that top six. They’ve all been talking to me for a long time, and I have a relationship with those coaches already,” White said. “Wherever I’m committing, it’s going to be based on those relationships and love. I’m not going somewhere just because of the name of the school. I’m going where I feel like I’m at home again. They gotta show me realness. Keep it real with me. If you’re not keeping it real with me, I’m not coming.”

Mock draft tracker

Patrick Garbin took a look at some mock drafts to see where Georgia players are projected to go in this year’s NFL draft. Two players received first-round projections, with outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari being the most common with four mocks pegging him there.

The only other UGA player placed in a mock's first round is cornerback Tyson Campbell, with Lines.com thinking he’ll go during the first 32 picks. Nine other Georgia players were slotted in one of the five seven-round mock drafts that Garbin used.

Hoops: Previewing Missouri at Georgia

Georgia is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against No. 20 Missouri at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia head coach Tom Crean expects the Tigers to play a different brand of basketball, as forward Jeremiah Tilmon will not be available.

“They definitely play different, and they played that way against Arkansas (an 86-81 loss), where there was a lot more space on the floor,” Crean said. “The most important thing is that we don’t get confused or locked into something different. We stay focused on what’s most important, which is how we attack them in transition, how we continue to space the floor, how we get on the offensive glass, but most importantly, how we get back on defense. … That also puts another 3-point shooter on the floor in most cases, especially with Torrence Watson coming off a game in which he had three threes the other day. Mitchell Smith made 3s early, Kobe Brown can make 3s. There’s a lot of movement, and it probably makes them a little more similar to Alabama and how you get ready for them.”

