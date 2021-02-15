UGASports - Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker

With the NFL Draft only two-and-a-half months away, it’s not too early to be speculating on which Bulldogs will go where. UGASports discovered five (at least somewhat) recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Drafttek and Lines (formerly Draft Site), each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which forecasts five rounds; and NFL.com and Si.com (Ric Serritella), each projects the first three rounds. (And, heads up, we’ve included Jamie Newman, simply because the quarterback is identified for draft purposes as being from Georgia.)

According to the latest mock NFL Drafts, as many as a dozen former Georgia players could be drafted.

In looking at the table below, a couple things grabbed our attention when considering the individual players. For one, Azeez Ojulari and Tyson Campbell—seemingly the top two Bulldogs to be chosen—are both projected as first-round picks, yet also third-rounders. Secondly, Trey Hill and Eric Stokes are each forecasted as second-round selections—yet each will go undrafted according to one of the mock drafts. Out of interest, we took a look back at the 11 former Georgia players below for their Rivals star ranking coming out of high school and discovered one five-star (Campbell), seven four-stars (Ojulari, Hill, Ben Cleveland, Richard LeCounte, DJ Daniel, Mark Webb, and Malik Herring), and three three-star prospects (Newman, Stokes, and Monty Rice).

(Each player is followed by projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):

Latest Mock Draft Updates for UGA Players Player Drafttek (7 rounds) Lines (7) Walter Football (5) NFL.com (3) Si.com (3) Azeez Ojulari 1 (27) BAL 1 (28) NO 3 (72) DET 1 (22) TEN 1 (9) DEN Tyson Campbell 2 (39) CAR 1 (30) GB 2 (35) ATL 3 (84) IND 2 (34) NYJ Ben Cleveland 2 (54) IND 2 (61) BUF 5 (149) TEN Richard LeCounte 4 (104) DEN 4 (126) GB 3 (85) TEN 3 (87) NYJ Monty Rice 5 (151) MIN 3 (66) NYJ 5 (144) BUF 3 (74) WAS Trey Hill 4 (107) SF 2 (43) SF 3 (CP)* BAL Eric Stokes 4 (116) TEN 2 (33) JAX 2 (61) BUF DJ Daniel 6 (182) SEA 5 (141) LAC 5 (134) CAR Jamie Newman 3 (84) IND 3 (78) MIN Mark Webb 7 (209) PIT 5 (142) LAC Malik Herring 5 (159) TB