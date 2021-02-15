UGASports - Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker

Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker
With the NFL Draft only two-and-a-half months away, it’s not too early to be speculating on which Bulldogs will go where. UGASports discovered five (at least somewhat) recognized/reputable sites, each featuring a mock draft: Drafttek and Lines (formerly Draft Site), each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which forecasts five rounds; and NFL.com and Si.com (Ric Serritella), each projects the first three rounds.
(And, heads up, we’ve included Jamie Newman, simply because the quarterback is identified for draft purposes as being from Georgia.)
In looking at the table below, a couple things grabbed our attention when considering the individual players. For one, Azeez Ojulari and Tyson Campbell—seemingly the top two Bulldogs to be chosen—are both projected as first-round picks, yet also third-rounders. Secondly, Trey Hill and Eric Stokes are each forecasted as second-round selections—yet each will go undrafted according to one of the mock drafts.
Out of interest, we took a look back at the 11 former Georgia players below for their Rivals star ranking coming out of high school and discovered one five-star (Campbell), seven four-stars (Ojulari, Hill, Ben Cleveland, Richard LeCounte, DJ Daniel, Mark Webb, and Malik Herring), and three three-star prospects (Newman, Stokes, and Monty Rice).
(Each player is followed by projected round, overall pick in parenthesis, and selecting NFL team):
|Player
|Drafttek (7 rounds)
|Lines (7)
|Walter Football (5)
|NFL.com (3)
|Si.com (3)
|
Azeez Ojulari
|
1 (27)
BAL
|
1 (28)
NO
|
3 (72)
DET
|
1 (22)
TEN
|
1 (9)
DEN
|
Tyson Campbell
|
2 (39)
CAR
|
1 (30)
GB
|
2 (35)
ATL
|
3 (84)
IND
|
2 (34)
NYJ
|
Ben Cleveland
|
2 (54)
IND
|
2 (61)
BUF
|
5 (149)
TEN
|
Richard LeCounte
|
4 (104)
DEN
|
4 (126)
GB
|
3 (85)
TEN
|
3 (87)
NYJ
|
Monty Rice
|
5 (151)
MIN
|
3 (66)
NYJ
|
5 (144)
BUF
|
3 (74)
WAS
|
Trey Hill
|
4 (107)
SF
|
2 (43)
SF
|
3 (CP)*
BAL
|
Eric Stokes
|
4 (116)
TEN
|
2 (33)
JAX
|
2 (61)
BUF
|
DJ Daniel
|
6 (182)
SEA
|
5 (141)
LAC
|
5 (134)
CAR
|
Jamie Newman
|
3 (84)
IND
|
3 (78)
MIN
|
Mark Webb
|
7 (209)
PIT
|
5 (142)
LAC
|
Malik Herring
|
5 (159)
TB
Based on the table above, it could be an unprecedented NFL Draft for Georgia. Besides the 11 players mentioned, former Bulldog tight end Tre’ McKitty was also featured in a couple of mock drafts we didn’t consider, as high as the third round in one (DraftBlaster). Entering this year, the most Georgia players ever chosen in a single NFL Draft were eight, resulting twice—2002 and 2013.
Also, both Drafttek and Walter Football project nine former Georgia players will be selected in the first five rounds of the draft. Entering this year, the most Bulldog players ever chosen in the first five rounds of a single NFL Draft were six, resulting four times—2001, 2002, 2005, and 2013.