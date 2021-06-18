The Daily Recap: UGA considering Rico Walker at TE and LB

Here is the June 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Both sides of the ball

Blayne Gilmer checked in with a number of UGA targets who made an appearance at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Among them was class of 2023 outside linebacker Rico Walker (Hickory/Hickory, N.C.), who could have a future on either side of the football.

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning are recruiting Walker.

"It's good that they seem the type of talent I have, the athleticism,” Walker said. “A lot of schools don't recognize that, but they (Georgia) do. I went to their camp and did really well at tight end and outside linebacker and they were like, 'We want you here, either way.'"

In addition to Georgia, Walker said North Carolina, Penn State and Florida are recruiting him the hardest.

Gilmer also offered updates on offensive tackle Leebeus Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.), linebacker Shawn Murphy (Unity Reed/Manassas, Va.), receiver Sam M’Bake (North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.), defensive end J’Mond Tapp (Ascension Catholic/Donaldsonville, La.), defensive end Mario Eugenio (Gaither/Tampa, Fla.), running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) and Emory Floyd (Hillgove/Powder Springs, Ga.).

But since this post is on the UGASports Vault, these notes are only for subscribers. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!

Philadelphia pipeline

Georgia is looking to further its pipeline in the City of Brotherly Love with class of 2022 outside linebacker Enai White (Imhotep Institute Charter School/Philadelphia). Of course, the Bulldogs found prior success with Philadelphia products D’Andre Swift and Mark Webb.

Jed May spoke with White’s high school coach, Devon Johnson, who said this pipeline is making a difference in his star player’s eyes.

"It’s just like, 'Well, if that person that’s from my same city, that played on the same teams, the same environment, can go to that school and thrive, I can do it too,'" Johnson said. "I think it really just helps."

McVay has UGA in top schools

As class of 2023 offensive tackle Miles McVay (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) prepares for his visit to Georgia, he already has a high opinion of the program. So much that the Bulldogs have cracked his top three.

“Georgia is a place I would love to go to so I want to build a relationship now,” McVay said. “I think they're doing a good job. They send two or three offensive linemen to the NFL every year. They run a similar offense to the one we run at my school so I think the transition won’t be hard."

Blowout in Columbia