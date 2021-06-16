If you look closely at D'Andre Swift's commitment video from 2016, you might see Georgia's next star prospect from Philadelphia.

Devon Johnson, who coaches 2022 four-star outside linebacker Enai White at Imhotep Institute Charter School, isn't sure if his star player is in the video. Plenty of children from Philadelphia made cameos in the 94-second commitment announcement.

What Johnson is sure of is that Georgia's pipeline in Philadelphia is helping the Bulldogs in their push for White.

"It’s just like, well, if that person that’s from my same city, that played on the same teams, the same environment, can go to that school and thrive, I can do it too," Johnson said. "I think it really just helps."