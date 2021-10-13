The Daily Recap: Two receivers are ready to return
Here is the Oct. 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Two receivers are ready to return
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said receivers Jermaine Burton (groin) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) are in line to return for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
“Like I said I thought (Rosemy-Jacksaint) looked good in warm-ups the other day, which was the hope we had when he was warming up,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “Jermaine Burton has done well and worked reps, and he hasn’t taken the volume that he would normally take, but he’s hitting his speeds. So, I feel good about him.”
However, it still remains to be seen whether safety Christopher Smith (shoulder) and left tackle Jamaree Salyer (ankle) will be able to play against the Wildcats.
“Chris Smith has been able to practice and he’s in a black jersey. He’s non-contact right now, but he’s moving good, and he’s staying in shape,” Smart said. “Jamaree is kind of the same way. He’s conditioning and working out and watching the periods. I think he’s gonna be good but he’s not able to take all his reps. That’s it, I don’t know.”
Receivers step up
Georgia’s passing attack has performed rather well considering the number of injuries that has affected the team’s receivers. A lot of that has to do with the team’s younger receivers stepping into much larger roles than anticipated.
One of those receivers is Ladd McConkey, a former three-star recruit whose Georgia offer was the only one he held from a Power 5 program. McConkey is second on the team in receiving with 16 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
“It just comes with the preparation,” McConkey said recently. “You get to go against the best defense in the conference, if not the best defense in the country, every day. It only gets you better, that and the spots the coaches put us in to set us up for success.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's status as the top ranked team in the sport. They recapped the Auburn victory and previewed a primetime game against Kentucky. The guys field your questions and update team injuries.
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the Georgia defense’s performance in last Saturday’s win over Auburn. Both of them gushed over how dominant Jalen Carter was in the game.
“Jalen Carter is the best player on the team,” Young wrote. “He had eight quarterback pressures against Auburn and is regularly crashing into offensive lineman to open up lanes for other defenders.”
“Enjoy Carter this season and next, because after that, he's off to the NFL and the top half of the first round,” Rollins wote. “He now has an 86.3 overall grade with 18 total quarterback pressures (next closest on the team has 10). If not for a team-leading four missed tackles, Carter would likely be the highest-graded interior defender in the country.”
Back in Sanford
Defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) is set to make his second visit to Sanford Stadium in three weeks this Saturday. Having been in attendance for UGA’s win over Arkansas, Overton is planning to visit the program for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
Overton said Georgia’s coaching staff and fan base are reasons why he wants to return.
Stat to note
After running for two touchdowns against Auburn, Zamir White now has 20 rushing scores in his career. He became the fourth running back under Smart to total 20 rushing touchdowns, joining Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift.
Goin’ deep
Running for his life
Outside the Vent
Mike Farrell’s midseason review of the SEC.
Should Missouri feel optimistic about landing receiver Luther Burden?
Does UConn have a future in football?
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender