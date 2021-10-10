By the Numbers (Auburn Game)

1 – With No. 1 Alabama losing, it appears that Georgia will become the new top team when the polls are announced.

2 – Auburn’s Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting in the first half after his targeting hit on Stetson Bennett. It was the second straight game in this series for Monday to be ejected for targeting against the Bulldogs.

2 – Speaking of Bennett, Stetson tied his career-high against a conference foe with two touchdown passes. His career-high overall is five touchdowns, earlier this season against UAB.

2 – One of Bennett’s touchdown passes went to Adonai Mitchell. It was the second touchdown reception of his career.

3-0 – Auburn took a 3-0 lead with 8:19 left in the first quarter. It was the first time all season that Georgia trailed. At 2:55 left in the first quarter, Georgia tied the game, took the lead, and never looked back.

4 – The Bulldogs had four sacks in the game. It was the third time Georgia had at least four sacks. Quay Walker, Travon Walker, and Zion Logue each had one sack; Jalen Carter and Robert Beal, Jr. shared one for the Dawgs.

5 – The Dawgs have won five straight against the Tigers. The last time Georgia won five straight against Auburn was from 1944 to 1948.

5-for-135 – Ladd McConkey had career highs with five receptions and 135 yards. He also added his second career touchdown reception. The 135 yards was the highest total by a Georgia player this season.

6 – Dan Jackson led all Dawgs in tackles with six. Five players were tied for second with five tackles each.

8 – Nakobe Dean had his first career interception midway through the first quarter. It was the eighth pick for the Bulldogs this season. Last season, the team had nine total.

10 – The Bulldogs have won ten straight for the first time since winning ten straight from the 2016 Liberty Bowl to the 2017 South Carolina game.

16 of 21 - Georgia has won 16 of its last 21 meetings against Auburn.

18 – Zamir White had 18 rushes in the game. That's the most by a Bulldog back this season, topping the 16 he had last week.

20 – White also matched his career-high with two touchdown rushes. He now has 20 of those for his career, and became the fourth Bulldog to have at least 20 scores on the ground under Kirby Smart (Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift, White).

22 – Georgia has 22 wins over ranked opponents under Smart.

33 – Georgia has allowed 33 points all season (they scored 34 points on Saturday against Auburn).

41 to (-16) – Bennett had 41 net yards rushing for the game, including a career-long 30-yard gain. Bo Nix had 74 yards rushing last week at LSU, but ended up with (-16) net yards on the ground.

46 – Auburn came in averaging 238.2 yards rushing per game. They had just 46 on Saturday. It was Auburn’s lowest total since it had 39 last season, also against Georgia.

62-56-8 – Georgia now leads The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry series against Auburn by six games. The 62 wins against Auburn is the second-highest total against any opponent (Georgia Tech : 68 wins).

201/231 – For the second time this season and the 19th time under Smart, Georgia had at least 200 yards rushing (201) and at least 200 yards passing (231) in the same game. The Bulldogs are 19-0 in those games.





Cover Photo: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK