Tuesday News and Notes

“ Chris Smith has been able to practice and he’s in a black jersey. He’s non-contact right now, but he’s moving good, and he’s staying in shape,” Smart said. “Jamaree is kind of the same way. He’s conditioning and working out and watching the periods. I think he’s gonna be good but he’s not able to take all his reps. That’s it, I don’t know.”

“Like I said, I thought he looked good in warm-ups the other day, which was the hope we had when he was warming up,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “Jermaine Burton has done well and worked reps, and he hasn’t taken the volume that he would normally take, but he’s hitting his speeds. So, I feel good about him.”

“He got to throw a lot on Monday. Monday, he threw 30 or 40 balls. He got upwards of 30 yards, felt pretty good, took some snaps. We didn’t do a whole bunch Monday, less than we normally do. Today he probably didn’t do as much. He was a little more limited. He took some snaps, threw the ball some,” Smart said. “We’ve been kind of going off of Ron’s protocol. He has him on a pitch count daily. We’re following that, checking to see if he swells or has any soreness after. The good news is he hasn’t had any soreness the last two days, not extensive soreness, and we’re able to go back the next day and continue to get him some. He hasn’t been able to do a whole lot. He did a little more than he did the week before.”

… Smart was asked about the sideline pass last Saturday at Auburn that James Cook appeared to catch only to have the pass ruled incomplete: “I got told from the box that they thought he caught it and I was trying to ask the official because they typically review those, so you don’t have to burn a challenge or anything like that. The official said he dropped the ball when he landed and never had possession of it. I don’t know. On the coach’s copy it was hard to tell what happened on it,” Smart said. “James thought he caught it. I don’t know if he would have had the first down. You might know better than me. I thought he would have been right at it, or right just short and we would have had a tough call to make.”

… Smart on having 14 different captains through six games: “Well, you have to be accountable. You have to have a voice of leadership. You have to have earned it in the offseason. We’ve probably had a lot of guys deserving that haven’t done it. We’ve got some really good leaders. We talk about it each week, somebody that we think has to positively effect somebody, has to play really well that week, or maybe they’re from that state. A lot of different ways to go about being the captain,” Smart said. “But ultimately, I want them to be able to affect the other players, have an effect, let them share messages and talk throughout the week."

… Smart on the play of the offensive line after Salyer came out: “Competed well. Really physical. It became a different kind of game at that point. I forget exactly when Jamaree went out. I know it was the first half. In the second half, it really became a physical game and I thought they played really hard, all those guys. Played really physical,” Smart said. “They’re going to face a different kind of defense this week than last week. Auburn was probably a little bit undersized and really quick and athletic. These guys are big, physical guys at Kentucky. They’ve got a lot of size, a lot of different looks. Defensively, they throw a lot of different looks at you.”

… Smart was asked if Tykee Smith is ready for a bigger load: “Oh, he knows the defense. He’s very bright and intelligent. I don’t know if he’s 100 percent. He’s been practicing, competing, but it’s just tough when you come back from that injury,” Smart said. “Darnell’s (Washington) was a little bit different. The quick twitch and the speed is not as critical to Darnell. He’s able to play with power on a lot of plays. Tykee has to be able to run, cover, do all of those things. I thought he had nice practices last week. We were able to get him in some. He covered three or four kickoffs. He made a nice play on kickoff. Hopefully, he’s in better shape this week.”

… Smart had high praise for middle linebacker Nakobe Dean: “Yeah, he's the signal-caller. He makes all the calls. He's a tremendous leader. When he speaks, people listen, plays so hard, practices so hard. You see why he plays well because of the way he practices. He embodies what we want a great leader to be at the University of Georgia in terms of academics, on-the-field, off-the-field. Just an outstanding young man, all-around, but he's gotten so much better,” Smart said. “We were able to give him a lot of calls and commands that make us right and the way offenses are, Nakobe is really smart. He can put is in the right call, like the quarterback does a lot of times."