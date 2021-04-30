UGASports - The Daily Recap: Todd Hartley checks in often on top TE prospect

Here is the April 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Hartley stays in contact with Delp every day

Georgia made it clear just how much it covets tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.).

Numerous coaches on staff communicate with the nation’s No. 89 overall prospect and top-overall tight end, including head coach Kirby Smart. But it’s the assistant who will coach his position—if Delp ends up at Georgia—who is constantly in his ear.

“Coach (Todd) Hartley pretty much talks with me and my family every day,” Delp said. “He’s a family man, so he’s not just about football,” Delp said. “We talk about regular stuff too. It’s good to have one of those coaches you can talk to about anything. Coach Hartley is always ‘there,’ and we always have great conversations when we talk. My parents love him, as well.”

Delp is planning to visit Georgia officially on June 4. He’s already visited unofficially but is excited to get the red carpet treatment.

“I’m really excited to experience all the behind-the-scenes things that I didn’t get to when I visited before, like seeing the locker room, the weight room, putting on the uniform, and cool stuff like that,” Delp said. “I want to see what Georgia football is really all about.”

Stokes the first Bulldog taken

In somewhat of a surprise, cornerback Eric Stokes was the first Bulldog taken in this year’s draft with the 29th overall selection to the Green Bay Packers.

Stokes was selected ahead of both edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and cornerback Tyson Campbell, with those players figuring to hear their names Friday night.

"I spent (the draft) with people that helped me get here," Stokes told Packers.com. “When Green Bay called me … I'm telling everybody to be quiet because they're all screaming and already excited.

"It was a surreal moment."

Dawgs hold early lead for Aguirre

Class of 2023 linebacker Raul Aguirre (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) said Georgia holds an early lead to land him during the early going of his recruitment.

“I would say the one that stands out the most is Georgia just because as far as their linebacker play I feel it fits how I play now and I feel that would be a good place for me in the future,” Aguirre said. “Great school and all that and the coaches, coach (Glenn) Schumann is a great person, so I feel that would be great.”

Mitchell plans to visit Athens

Class of 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell (Thompson/Alabaster, Ala.) will take an unofficial visit to Georgia on June 3. Georgia figures to be a major player in his recruitment as Mitchell said he’s built strong relationships with the coaches.

"I was on the phone with Dan Lanning, the defensive coordinator. I've been talking to Glenn Schumann, the linebackers coach, since my eighth-grade year, when I'd gotten the offer there,” Mitchell said. “So we know each other well, and Coach (Jahmile) Addae, a new DB coach coming in—I've been talking to him. We're building that relationship. I've known Kirby since eighth grade, too. We know each other pretty well. And just continuing to build that bond with the staff."

Women’s tennis: Wallace talks SEC, NCAA postseason

Under head coach Jeff Wallace, the UGA women’s tennis team became one of the better programs in school history. Wallace joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to chat about the 2020-21 team, their postseason hopes and how this team has persevered through the pandemic to build one of the most impressive winning streaks in SEC history.