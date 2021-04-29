UGASports - Stokes to Packers with 29th pick in 1st round

Eric Stokes blew a lot of people away when he turned in a 40-yard dash time of 4.25 during Georgia’s Pro Day last month.

Green Bay was obviously impressed.

The Packers selected the former Bulldog cornerback with 29th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Stokes’ big day was not limited to his 40-time.

He also reportedly posted a broad jump of 11'-0", to go along with a vertical jump of 41 inches.

A first-team All-SEC selection, Stokes topped the Bulldogs with four interceptions, to go along with 20 tackles. Two of his interceptions went for scores.

He won’t be the last Bulldog taken in the three-day draft.

The most players from Georgia ever selected in the draft since moving to seven rounds is seven, set in 2002 and again in 2013.

Given a class including Azeez Ojulari, Monty Rice, Ben Cleveland, Tre Hill, Tre’ McKitty, Richard LeCounte, DJ Daniel, Mark Webb, and Malik Herring, there’s a chance a new record could be set.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stokes posted a career overall grade of 90.5 with a career coverage grade of 90.1.

Opposing quarterbacks completed just 50 percent of their passes against him. He finished his Bulldog career with 21 pass breakups.