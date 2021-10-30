The Daily Recap: Three keys for UGA against Florida

Here is the Oct. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to victory

Anthony Dasher offered up three keys for a Georgia win in Saturday’s annual rivalry game against Florida. Those keys are the following:

Slow Florida’s running game: Statistically speaking, Florida has shown great balance on offense, but much of that success is predicated on the Gators’ ability to run the football. Slow the run, and the Bulldogs’ are going to push the Gators out of their comfort zone.

Get first down stops: See the above. Forcing Florida into second-and-long, third-and-long situations is going to put more onus on Jones and Richardson to try and beat the Bulldogs through the air. Which is exactly what Georgia wants the Gators to do.

Don’t hold back offensively: I don’t believe it’s going out on a limb to suggest that we see both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels play Saturday. I believe they will. Whenever they do, look for the Bulldog to attempt to hit the Gators with a steady diet of both the run and the pass. Smart wants to score and score often.

Staff predictions

After failing to cover for the first time this season against Kentucky, Patrick Garbin is all in on the Bulldogs not only winning but doing so by more than the 14-point spread. Garbin, who was among every staff writer to pick Georgia, laid out his case for the cover.

“Back in the winter, I said this game was my ‘Georgia should cover the spread no matter what the spread is’ game,” Garbin wrote. “Kirby Smart is 6-1 straight up and against the spread when facing a team he has lost to previously as a regular-season opponent. And, no matter what he has said, the Bulldog head coach is certainly wanting to rectify last season’s 16-point loss to the Gators. Plus, I think there’s some value in catching Georgia as only a two-touchdown favorite since most of the betting public recall the Bulldogs routinely getting routed in this game not that long ago. Georgia wins and by a little more than what is expected.”

Garbin predicted a 37-17 Georgia win.

3-2-1 Report

Radi Nabulsi wrote the ever-important 3-2-1 Report, which offers up his prediction for who starts at quarterback against Florida. Nabulsi also gave an update on where things stand with receiver George Pickens in his road to returning to the field.

Prospects who could be influenced by UGA-Florida game

Adam Gorney put together a list of recruits who could potentially be influenced by what transpires in Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and Gators. Among those are defensive end Victor Burley (Warner Robins/Warner Robins, Ga.), running back Trevor Etienne (Jennings/Jennings, La.) and offensive tackle Miles McVay (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.).

Georgia cheat sheet

Jed May put together an updated UGA cheat sheet showing where things stand with each of the priority recruits. May offered the latest on receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.), with the Bulldogs recruiting him hard after missing out recently on Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.).

Captains for the Florida game